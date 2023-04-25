Mira Security Announces Intention to Offer Public Cloud Based Deployment Model for Decryption Product

SAN FRANCISCO, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mira Security, the leading network security provider of encrypted traffic orchestration solutions, today announced its virtual Encrypted Traffic Orchestration (vETO) product for public cloud. This will soon be available to purchase starting in the AWS Marketplace. The Cloud vETO will provide safe and secure visibility into encrypted traffic allowing tools used by enterprise security teams to function effectively and seamlessly integrating with existing cloud security tools to protect your technical investments.

Mira's vETO for the public cloud offers many advantages, including the ability to easily and quickly provision computing resources eliminating the need for upfront investment in hardware and infrastructure, the ability to scale up or down as needed, and the ability to access a wide range of services and tools. No special interfaces or software changes are required to the security tools with ETO/vETO, therefore allowing a plug and play instance without the responsibility of maintenance, security or upgrades of underlying infrastructure.

"Customers who choose this cloud-based option would still have access to the same vETO software and functionality as with the physical or virtual server options and would have the added convenience and advantages of cloud hosting. Additionally, the public cloud offers a variety of services and tools that can enhance the performance, security, and manageability of the vETO within the cloud environment," said Niel Viljoen, CEO, Mira Security.

Overall, this new option for vETO provides customers with greater flexibility and choice in how they deploy and manage the software, and can potentially offer advantages in terms of scalability, cost, and ease of management.

About Mira Security

Our mission is to provide visibility into network traffic as our customers transition to higher speeds and new architectures, and to eliminate the compromise between privacy and security along their journey. We build lasting relationships with our valued customers and partners, and deliver innovative encryption software and products.

Mira Security and the Mira Security Logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Mira Security in the United States and other countries.

