Coway Wins iF Design Awards 2023

- The company was named the award winner for the 16th consecutive year at the iF Design Awards

SEOUL, South Korea, April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Coway, the "Best Life Solution Company," announced today that it has won 3 awards in the Product category at the International Forum (iF) Design Award, marking the company's 16th consecutive year of winning this prestigious award.

Coway Icon Ice Water Purifier (CHPI-7400N) (PRNewswire)

The iF Design Award, founded in 1953 as Die Gute Industrieform e.V., evaluates products based on their impact, differentiation, and other properties.

Coway's Icon Ice Water Purifier (CHPI-7400N), Skin Plus Water Softener (BB-17), and Air Purifier (AP-3522E/F) were recognized for their design that emphasizes the product's original values while minimizing unnecessary elements, resulting in a sleek and sophisticated look.

The Icon Ice Water Purifier (CHPI-7400N) is the smallest ice water purifier to come out of South Korea, featuring Coway's proprietary Dual Speed Ice-making technology and a UV sterilization system for product hygiene. Its compact size, sleek design, and simple visual elements make it a standout product.

The Skin Plus Water Softener (BB-17) allows users to create different combinations of water with dual-filtered extra-clean water as a base, mixed with further softened water and vitamin infusions to suit their needs. Its slim, rectangular design breaks away from typical, bulky water softeners. The sophisticated mirror display provides real-time notifications on water temperature, filter usage rate, and more.

The Air Purifier (AP-3522E/F), also known as Airmega ProX in the USA, is specifically designed for large public spaces like office buildings and schools. Its geometric design incorporates the NOBLE Air Care Solution Series' signature architecture-inspired structures, which are both sleek and understated. The product seamlessly conceals inlets, outlets, and handles with textured lines to maximize minimalism.

"We aim to create designs that embody luxury in simplicity by minimizing decorative elements, so our products naturally blend into any space," said Jin Sang Hwang, head of the Design Center at Coway. "We will continue to enhance the sensuous design and ease of use of our products to provide a premium lifestyle for our consumers."

About Coway Co., Ltd.

Established in Korea in 1989, Coway, the "Best Life Solution Company," is a leading environmental home appliances company making people's lives healthy and comfortable with innovative home appliances such as water purifiers, air purifiers, bidets, and mattresses. Since being founded, Coway has become a leader in the environmental home appliances industry, with intensive research, engineering, development, and customer service. The company has proven dedication to innovation with award-winning products, home health expertise, unrivaled market share, customer satisfaction, and brand recognition. Coway continues to innovate by diversifying product lines and accelerating overseas business in Malaysia, the USA, Thailand, China, Indonesia, Vietnam, Japan, and Europe, based on the business success in Korea. For more information, please visit http://www.coway.com/ or http://newsroom.coway.com.

(PRNewsfoto/Coway Co., Ltd.) (PRNewswire)

