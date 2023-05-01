BJ's RESTAURANT & BREWHOUSE® SUPPORTS NATIONAL MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS SOCIETY WITH NEW BJ's CUREVEZA™ MEXICAN-STYLE LAGER

Supporting the Search for a Cure, BJ's Restaurants Will Donate 25 Cents for Every CureVeza™ Pint

Brewed

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 4th, BJ's Restaurants, INC. (NASDAQ: BJRI) will introduce a new craft beer for a cause: BJ's CureVeza™ Mexican-Style Lager. Available at all locations, while supplies last, BJ's brand-new CureVeza™ was developed to raise money for its long-term partner, The National Multiple Sclerosis Society. By donating 25 cents for every pint brewed to the non-profit organization, BJ's is helping build awareness and eradicate a disease that currently affects nearly 1 million Americans.

With more than 26 years of experience brewing award-winning craft beers, BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse is renowned for its authentic, creative, and fresh brews. BJ's new seasonal beer, CureVeza™, marks the latest milestone in a 25-year partnership with The National MS Society. The Mexican pale lager is the newest seasonal beer crafted by BJ's award-winning brewery, and features hints of lime and salt and is a crisp, approachable beer for guests to enjoy this summer.

"We're proud to support The National MS Society to help in the fight against a disease that affects so many," said Alex Puchner, Senior Vice President of Brewery Operations at BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse. "We support this cause passionately at BJ's, and it was a natural next step in our partnership to make a donation for every CureVeza™ pint brewed to support our community and foster scientific research for a cure."

Available starting on May 4th through June 28, 2023, CureVeza™ arrives just in time for Cinco de Mayo celebrations and is the perfect remedy for cooling off on a warm day. The medium-bodied, refreshing beer is inspired by Mexican-style lagers which are widely enjoyed for their drinkability and subtle flavors; plus, it pairs perfectly with BJ's signature dishes including Avocado Egg Rolls, Loaded Nachos, Shrimp Tacos, and more!

For more information on BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse and the limited-edition CureVeza™ beer, please visit bjsrestaurants.com. For more information on The National MS Society, visit nationalmssociety.org.

About The National Multiple Sclerosis Society

The National MS Society, founded in 1946, is the global leader of a growing movement dedicated to creating a world free of MS. The Society provides global leadership and funds research for a cure, drives change through advocacy and provides programs and services to help people affected by MS live their best lives. Connect to learn more and get involved: nationalMSsociety.org, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube or 1-800-344-4867.

About BJ's Restaurants, Inc.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc. is a national brand with brewhouse roots where Craft Matters®. BJ's broad menu has something for everyone: slow-roasted entrees, like prime rib, BJ's EnLIGHTened Entrees® including Cherry Chipotle Glazed Salmon, signature deep-dish pizza and the often imitated, but never replicated world-famous Pizookie® dessert. A winner of the 2023 Vibe Vista Award in the Best Spirits Program category and the most decorated restaurant-brewery in the country, BJ's has been a pioneer in the craft brewing world since 1996 and takes pride in serving BJ's award-winning proprietary handcrafted beers, brewed at its brewing operations in four states and by independent third-party craft brewers. The BJ's experience offers high-quality ingredients, bold flavors, moderate prices, sincere service, and a cool, contemporary atmosphere. Founded in 1978, BJ's owns and operates over 200 casual dining restaurants in 30 states. All restaurants offer dine in, take out, delivery, and large-party catering. For more information on BJ's, visit http://www.bjsrestaurants.com.

