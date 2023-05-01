"Diamond Perks" launches with women-owned brands for Small Business Month in May.

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- David's Bridal, the nation's leading bridal and special occasion authority, today announced a new rewards perk for Diamond Members. For the month of May, when purchasing a dress in-person or online, Diamond Members will receive gift cards to women-owned small businesses including inclusive swimwear brand Kitty and Vibe , premium canned wine Maker Wine , and beauty brand Petite 'n Pretty.

David’s Bridal Rolls Out Gift with Purchase Program for Diamond Members Online and In-Stores Nationwide. (PRNewsfoto/David's Bridal, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Diamond Perks is the retailer's latest initiative as it continues to grow beyond the traditional bridal space, extending its reach by delivering solutions for the entire special event space and beyond. The brand has strategically expanded its portfolio of branded partnerships to offer exclusive discounts and a seamless planning experience for its customers on every special occasion. Teaming up with these women-owned small businesses is the latest addition to the bridal retailer's growing partnerships portfolio including The Black Tux, Diamond Nexus, Little Tuxedos, Something Borrowed Blooms, Shutterfly, Sandals Resort, California Cowboy, Ashley, Bride Brite, Converse, and more.

"We are always working to provide more for our customers for their ever-changing special occasion needs. From homecoming and prom to wedding and beyond, this partnership has our customers covered," says Kelly Cook, Chief Marketing & IT Officer for David's Bridal. "Through this new program, we want to show our gratitude for our loyal customers who continue to walk through every occasion in life with David's Bridal as their trusted retailer."

Now through May 31, Diamond Members are eligible to receive perks from the participating partners in-stores and gift cards can be redeemed online through July 31. For more information on David's Bridal's Diamond Perks and how to become a Diamond Rewards Member, visit davidsbridal.com and follow David's Bridal on socials @davidsbridal.

About David's Bridal

With 70 years of experience dressing customers for all of life's special occasions, David's Bridal is built on the idea that everyone deserves to have the attire of their dreams regardless of style preference, shape, size, or budget. We believe in: CELEBRATING all life's magical moments, INNOVATING so we are always serving her, PERSONALIZING everything so it's all done her way, DESIGNING the most luxurious dresses, and finally, KINDNESS - so she doesn't have to worry about anything. It is our mission to help anyone and everyone find the look that will allow them to be the best, most genuine version of themselves on their wedding day or any special occasion. David's Bridal is dedicated to helping each customer, with the assistance of online planning tools and resources powered by Blueprint Registry and Rustic Wedding Chic, and Forever Bride, knowledgeable stylists, and expert alteration artisans who will guide them through the entire purchasing journey. With more than 300 stores located across the US, Canada, UK, and franchise locations in Mexico, we offer the convenience of one-stop shopping for every magical event in her life including weddings, Quinceañera, graduations, prom, communions, or simply making the world her runway and beyond. Additionally, David's recently launched #frontlinefierce Philanthropy Program dedicated to amplifying the heroism, fearlessness, and bravery of those who serve others in their community. To learn more about David's Bridal, visit www.DavidsBridal.com, download the Planning App, and connect on social media through Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest, Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and LinkedIn.

About Kitty and Vibe

Kitty and Vibe is an inclusive swimwear brand reinventing the way women feel about shopping for swimwear by creating a swimsuit that is customized to fit your body, style, and vibe. For too long, swimsuit shopping has been stressful and burdensome for women; in a survey conducted by Kitty and Vibe, 96% of respondents said they "hated" shopping for swimsuits. Kitty and Vibe is completely redesigning the way women shop for swimsuits by tackling the common frustrations they have with bathing suit shopping: inconsistent sizing and uncomfortable fitting rooms. Kitty and Vibe solves those problems with their revolutionary, in-house-designed metric system, enjoyable at-home try on experience, and by featuring real customers in their ad campaigns so that shoppers can relate to the models they see when looking for their swimsuits.

About Maker Wine

Maker serves up award-winning wine from the nation's best small producers in the perfect single-serving pour. Each wine is from a different small production winery that comes with the story of the winemaker who crafted it. All Maker wines are dry, with minimal sulfur additions, 0g sugar, and less than 5 carbs per serving. Maker is the highest rated canned wine on the market today, with three wines scoring 90+ point scores from Wine Enthusiast and 15+ gold medals from major competitions like the Sommeliers Choice Awards and Sunset Mag Int'l Wine Competition. The best way to experience Maker is their customizable Can Club, with SMS ordering, meet the maker virtual events, and a rotating selection of small-batch wines. To learn more about Maker, visit www.makerwine.com or follow them on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter.

About Petite 'n Pretty

Petite 'n Pretty is a Beverly Hills-based, prestige beauty brand on a mission to empower young creatives to sparkle outside the lines while exploring, expressing, and embracing individuality with products developed just for them. With high-quality ingredients, age-appropriate shades, and tools designed for growing features, Petite 'n Pretty takes beauty (and fun) seriously. The brand sparks the imagination of the influencers of tomorrow while encouraging the next generation to redefine pretty as an inclusive feeling that is inside us all and prove that children, tweens, and teens, although petite should never be underestimated. Introducing a new essential category in beauty, Petite 'n Pretty is here to make everyone's first beauty experience a positive moment that will stay with them throughout their journey.

Media Contact:

David's Bridal

mediarequests@dbi.com

(PRNewsfoto/David's Bridal, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE David's Bridal, Inc.