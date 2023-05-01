How to Keep Your Home Comfortable and Chemical-Free with aerMist This Summer

The smart misting system is an affordable nontoxic solution to cool down outdoor living spaces and keep bugs away

PLANO, Texas, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As more Americans are working from home and cutting back on pricey vacations, homeowners and renters are looking to create an oasis that optimizes their home's outdoor living space. In doing so, many are expanding their healthy-living focus to their homes—seeking nontoxic alternatives for everything from home appliances to household cleaners and decor. That is where aerMist, a smart, high pressure misting system shines.

aerMist misting systems can cool a home's outdoor living space and patio kitchen by up to 20 degrees without using any chemicals or refrigerants. The misters are uniquely designed to use high water pressure to create cool, dry air that won't frizz hair or dampen cushions on patio furniture when homeowners entertain or relax outside. A user-friendly app controls the systems, making it easy to set the ideal temperature without breaking a sweat.

In addition, microscopic water droplets serve as a natural detractor for summer pests like mosquitoes and flies. The droplets immobilize insects by sticking to their wings. Thus, there is no need to spray any harsh chemicals like pyrethrin or light multiple candles that emit unpleasant DEET-laden fumes. Consumers can simply turn the system on 15-20 minutes before they want to enjoy the solace of the outdoors or entertain in a bug-free space.

"You can breathe easier and relax on the hottest summers days knowing that aerMist is simply operated with water," says Jelena Medic, who co-founded aerMist with her husband after a failed search to find an affordable and effective mister to cool their Texas home's patio. "As a mom, it is also important that my children and pets are not exposed to chemicals while enjoying quality family time outdoors."

The sleek and discrete construction of aerMist misting systems can be tailored to fit any patio or outdoor space without detracting from décor and design elements. Purchase aerMist directly through the company's website to stay cool and chemical-free this summer.

About aerMist

aerMist is the first high pressure cooling system for homes and restaurants that offers user-friendly technology to lower the temperature of outdoor spaces up to 20 degrees. The Plano, Texas-based company was founded in 2021 by Boris and Jelena Medic when the couple couldn't find an affordable and effective cooling solution for their home's patio and outdoor kitchen. In addition, aerMist systems are eco-friendly, minimizing water use with a sleek design that maximizes space. To learn more about aerMist, visit aerMist.com.

