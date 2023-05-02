Announcing the launch of Maffei Recruiting & Consulting, Nashville's first and only firm specializing in executive support placement and training

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Maffei Recruiting & Consulting has recently launched to meet the needs of Nashville's incredible influx of new and relocating companies seeking to find Executive Support. The firm specializes in placing only Executive Support roles, Executive Assistants, Chiefs of Staff, Office Managers, etc.

Maffei Recruiting & Consulting founder Jennifer Maffei commented, "When I relocated to Nashville a year ago, I saw how vibrant the business climate was. I also noted how many companies here need the top Executive Support typically found in Silicon Valley and other large cities. Nashville has amazing talent, but until now, no one specialized in connecting local talent with the client. Maffei Recruiting and Consulting was born to fill that need."

Maffei noted, "Our firm consults with and works with companies to find permanent, long-term Executive Support solutions. By focusing on what we know, we can provide superior service and expertise for the companies that engage with us."

With headquarters in Nashville, Maffei Recruiting & Consulting's specialties are sourcing and recruiting Executive Support roles, skill development for new and existing hires, and consulting with organizations to build out their current and future Executive Support models.

