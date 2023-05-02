Bendito Resources intersects 1.15 g/t AuEq over 27 meters near San Simón target area at Alacrán, further confirming the southward extension of mineralization

RENO, Nev. and TORONTO, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bendito Resources Inc. ("Bendito", the "Company", or "we") is pleased to announce the final results of the 2023 Phase 1 exploration drilling at the Alacrán Property. The Phase 1 program was undertaken across the Puerto de Oro and San Simón exploration areas and aimed to demonstrate the southeastward extension of mineralization from the historical resources established at Loma Bonita and Mesa de Plata. The drilling program consisted of 2,031 meters distributed in 18 reverse circulation holes, and the results presented in this news release correspond to the results of the 9 remaining holes.

Highlights include:

BSS-23-011 : intersected 27m @ 1.15 g/t AuEq, starting at 103.5 meters depth,

BSS-23-015 : intersected 24m @ 0.48 g/t AuEq, starting at 3.0 meters depth,

BSS-23-016 : intersected 66m @ 0.45 g/t AuEq, starting at 1.5 meters depth,

BSS-23-018: intersected 93m @ 0.53 g/t AuEq, starting at 25.5 meters depth,

Mr. John Antwi, President and CEO of Bendito, commented "The drill intercepts at the San Simón target highlight the southeastern extension that we have identified in our Phase 1 drilling. We are potentially encountering a very large near-surface mineralized system, that is oxidized and heap leachable. Our focus will remain on Alacran to add near-term value to shareholders".

Mr. Facundo Cazares, VP Exploration of Bendito, commented "With the addition of strike length to the historical resource estimate, Bendito has completed the testing of the first-priority target extension, and also indicated hints of high-grade mineralization with a structural control that provides emphasis for the upcoming drilling programs".

Details of the Puerto de Oro and San Simón extension

The Puerto de Oro and San Simón target areas represent the southeastward extension of Loma Bonita and Mesa de Plata. The areas are characterized by the presence of NE- and NW-trending sub-vertical hydrothermal and crackle breccias, up to 25 meters in width, that crosscut multiple sub-horizontal layers of early residual and vuggy silica varying from a few meters to 50 meters in thickness. The host rock is a volcanic pile of andesite-dacite composition that exhibits mostly alunite-dickite alteration assemblage. Gold and silver are associated with several stages of silica with the rare occurrence of sulfides. All mineralization intersected has been oxidized.

Historical drilling indicated the presence of a high-sulfidation mineralization style present around Puerto de Oro and San Simón. Bendito planned a systematic exploration drilling program to define the continuity of the gold and silver mineralization. In doing so, the mineralized strike length has been successfully extended by 1.4 kilometers along the NW trend (FIGURE 2). Bendito has also identified an additional sub-parallel trend, located 300m off the main trend, indicated by hole BSS-23-018. It intersected near-surface wide mineralization, indicating that the structural system interpreted to be controlling mineralization still provides upside potential for further discoveries.

Table 1. Significant intercepts in Puerto de Oro and San Simón áreas. HOLE No. DEPTH (m) INTERCEPT GRADE FROM TO LENGTH (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) AuEq (g/t) BSS-23-006 55.5 84.0 28.5 0.25 12.3 0.40 incl 60.0 63.0 3.0 0.88 3.5 0.93

BSS-23-011 15.0 48.0 33.0 0.13 9.5 0.24 incl 18.0 21.0 3.0 0.26 20.2 0.50

103.5 130.5 27.0 0.89 21.7 1.15 incl 103.5 109.5 6.0 1.89 32.3 2.27 and 120.0 123.0 3.0 1.32 35.6 1.74

BSS-23-012 No significant intercepts

BSS-23-013 15.0 16.5 1.5 0.64 2.2 0.67

BSS-23-014 1.5 24.0 22.5 0.20 16.4 0.39 incl 1.5 7.5 6.0 0.30 25.6 0.60

BSS-23-015 3.0 27.0 24.0 0.45 2.4 0.48 incl 6.0 9.0 3.0 2.37 1.3 2.39

39.0 102.0 63.0 0.27 14.5 0.44 incl 76.5 91.5 15.0 0.49 38.6 0.94

121.5 174.0 52.5 0.11 17.0 0.31 incl 139.5 147.0 7.5 0.21 42.4 0.71

BSS-23-016 1.5 67.5 66.0 0.31 11.5 0.45 incl 3.0 10.5 7.5 2.26 3.7 2.30 incl 4.5 6.0 1.5 8.06 0.8 8.07

78.0 97.5 19.5 0.15 4.1 0.20

103.5 115.5 12.0 0.16 2.2 0.19

BLB-23-017 87.0 102.0 15.0 0.01 8.0 0.11

BSS-23-018 0.0 9.0 9.0 0.16 4.4 0.21

25.5 118.5 93.0 0.08 38.6 0.53 incl 43.5 51.0 7.5 0.08 83.6 1.07 and 72.0 87.0 15.0 0.09 59.4 0.79

Notes:

Gold equivalence is calculated using the following formula: AuEq g/t = Au g/t + Ag g/t / 85.

Significant intercepts are reported for mineralized intercepts of >=10m thickness above a 0.1g/t AuEq cutoff.

The interval from 153 to 154.5 meters in hole BSS-23- 015 recorded no recovery.

True thicknesses are not known.

Assay results are not capped.

About the Alacrán Property

The Alacrán Property falls within the Cananea porphyry trend, which is well-known for hosting multiple porphyry centers that have developed porphyry-to-epithermal transitions. Within the property boundaries, the porphyry mineralization is partly exposed and surrounded by sub-epithermal veins. The high-sulfidation mineralization lies contiguous to this area and includes the Mesa de Plata, Loma Bonita, Puerto de Oro, San Simón, and Crestón areas. Bendito is currently exploring the near-surface oxidized gold and silver mineralization.

Quality assurance and quality control protocols

Sampling of RC chips from drilling was conducted during the drilling, each 1.5 meters drilled collected from the rig mounted cyclone was then split in a 2:1 (2 way) riffle splitter to create two samples ranging in weight from 4 to 6 kg approximately. One sample was retained as a reference sample for future work, the other sample was collected as the laboratory sample. All samples are submitted to Bureau Veritas laboratory, an accredited laboratory with preparation facilities based on Hermosillo, and independent of the Company that undertakes their own internal coarse and pulp duplicate analysis to ensure proper sample preparation and equipment calibration. All assays are monitored through a quality assurance / quality control ("QA/QC") protocol including the insertion of standards, blanks, and duplicate samples. QA/QC samples make up 10% of all samples submitted.

About Bendito Resources Inc.

Bendito Resources Inc. is a private mineral resource company formed and led by experienced mining and exploration executives with headquarters in Reno, Nevada, USA and regional offices in Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico. The Company fully-owns a portfolio of diversified mineral projects in Mexico, which includes the Alacrán and Oposura projects, both of which have historically reported mineral resources. The Mexican property portfolio comprises the Company's sole mineral interests.

For additional information please visit the Company's website at www.benditoresources.com or contact the Company at the below:

John Antwi Bendito Resources Jeff Stieber President & CEO 6490 S McCarran Blvd Chief Financial Officer jantwi@benditoresources.com Building E, Suite 121 jstieber@benditoresources.com (775) 340-2719 Reno, NV, USA 89509 (775) 250-0300

Forward-Looking Statements

This Press Release contains certain forward-looking statements that reflect the current views and/or expectations of management concerning, among other things, performance, business, and future events, including the development of the Mexican property portfolio and the expected timing thereof; the growth potential of the Mexican project portfolio; the expected direction of project and exploration capital; anticipated operational and strategic plans pertaining to the projects and the timing thereof; the expected timing and amounts of future financing efforts; the expectations around exploration and drilling activities and mineralization; and timing of a resource estimates and related technical reports with respect to certain project.

Forward-looking statements are based on the then-current expectations, beliefs, assumptions, estimates, and forecasts about the business and the industry and markets in which the Company operates. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions which are difficult to predict. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information, which are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The Company does not undertake any obligations to release publicly any revisions for updating any voluntary forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities law.

