PORTLAND, Ore., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Freightliner, a leading manufacturer of medium- and heavy-duty trucks and a division of Daimler Truck North America LLC (DTNA), today unveiled the series production eM2 for pick-up and delivery applications, which is ready to order and will start production in fall this year. At the same time, Freightliner has introduced an innovation eM2 medium-duty truck with the goal to learn from real-world customer experiences in vocational applications.

Daimler Truck North America Unveils Freightliner eM2, the Versatile Battery Electric Truck for Medium-Duty Applications

"Expanding our electric product portfolio with the eM2 marks another historic moment for our customers and the industry on our joint journey to zero emissions," said David Carson, senior vice president, sales and marketing, DTNA. "With its versatility, the eM2 will be the perfect fit for pick-up and delivery customers who require an adaptable electric solution. Our vocational innovation vehicles are designed to set the stage to expand eM2 coverage into additional customer applications in the future."

The Industry's Best. Electrified.

Built on the best-selling M2 106 Plus platform and introduced on the heels of the series production Freightliner eCascadia Class 8 tractor, the Class 6/7 eM2 expands CO2-neutral transportation to the medium-duty segment. With decades of proven manufacturing know-how and innovation integrated into its electric vehicle program, DTNA is beginning full production of the Detroit-powered eM2 for pickup and delivery applications in fall of 2023 at its Portland truck manufacturing plant.

"Utilizing the production experience from the eCascadia, the eM2 is the result of extensive co-creation with our customers and years of real-world testing," said Rakesh Aneja, vice president and chief of eMobility, DTNA. "For pick-up and delivery applications, the eM2 has a typical range of 180 miles for the Class 6 version and 250 miles for Class 7, and represents a reliable, efficient and sustainable solution."

Power of Choice: Built for Quiet Efficiency.

The eM2 is built on Detroit's legacy of powertrain innovation, and features a proprietary, fully integrated, battery electric Detroit ePowertrain, including Detroit eAxles and batteries. The vehicle minimizes energy cost per mile by removing the drivetrain and other mechanical components in favor of a lighter, simpler design, which packages the electric motors and 2-speed transmission directly onto the drive axles. Multiple battery size options are available, allowing customers to find the right balance between range/runtime and price:

Class 6 single motor: provides up to 190 continuous hp, a 194 kWh battery and a typical range of 180 miles on one charge

Class 7 dual-motor: provides up to 255 continuous hp, a 291 kWh battery and a typical range of 250 miles on one charge

Powered by zero-emission technology, the eM2 delivers goods quietly through neighborhoods and urban areas, without the sounds of a diesel engine accelerating or idling. For customers who require refrigeration configurations, an electric power takeoff (ePTO) option is available, enabling a choice of refrigeration units that can run on energy from the vehicle's high voltage battery.

Safety Drivers and Operators Demand. Connectivity They Need.

Thanks to its proprietary battery side impact protection and the Detroit Assurance suite of safety systems, the following safety features now come standard with the eM2 and elevate the level of safety in the medium-duty segment:

Active Brake Assist (ABA) 5.0

Tailgate Warning

Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) to 0 mph

Lane Departure Warning

Intelligent High-Beams

Automatic Wipers/Headlamps

Side Guard Assist

The eM2's modern, intuitive dash and easy touch-screen interface make it an ideal choice for fleets and drivers who need to stay productive on the road. With its smooth acceleration and low noise levels, the electric powertrain provides an impressive driving experience that reduces fatigue and makes the transition to electric easy for drivers in a range of industries.

Equipped with state-of-the-art connected vehicle offerings, Detroit Connect, which offers new eServices and provides charging information and vehicle health data in real time, the eM2 allows fleet managers to:

Plan new routes with real-time range prediction, updating automatically for traffic, weather, topography, and other conditions

Monitor battery health and state-of-charge for multiple units in real-time

Collect data for post-trip analysis reports, which can help coach drivers to maximize energy efficiency and battery lifespan

Rigorously Tested. Ready for Delivery Today.

The eM2 follows proven manufacturing processes that have been used for decades, allowing for scalability. Built on the best-selling medium-duty platform and co-created with customers to meet the needs of real-world fleets, the eM2 is built to the same rigorous standards as all Freightliner trucks. The eM2 underwent extensive summer and winter testing as well as rough road and crash tests to be able to operate under various conditions and temperatures.

Along with the eCascadia, the eM2 also accumulated more than 1.5 million test miles in customer innovation and experience fleets driven in a variety or real-world applications in almost 50 real fleets operating across the West Coast, New Jersey and Canada. These customer trials have transformed the testing process by collecting real-world vehicle performance experience, while also providing those companies a chance to test the integration of battery electric trucks into their own fleets.

Expanding Solutions to Vocational Segment.

Continuing its effort to gain real-world experiences, DTNA will begin running an eM2 vocational innovation program with leaders in the Truck Equipment Manufacturing industry and their customers to focus on providing zero-emission solutions for the unique requirements of vocational customers and applications. This program particularly targets the utility, sweeper, dump, towing and recovery, and refuse segments and will be packaged and designed for maximum frame space utilization with minimal impact on upfit, especially in the utility segment.

The goal with the eM2 vocational innovation program is to offer operators the familiarity and experience of the M2 chassis while allowing for consistency and ease in the transition to battery electric operations.

The eM2 vocational innovation vehicles are validating new target specifications with work truck customers in the real world (actual production vehicle specifications are subject to ongoing tests):

Up to 330 kWh of usable battery capacity

Target of 150 miles range, depending on the application

Wheelbases between 155-inch and 220-inch

Only 10-inch of back-of-cab protrusion space for battery

Both electric and mechanical ePTO options to support hydraulic and battery-powered body equipment using the vehicle's HV battery

DTNA maintains its long-standing commitment to the vocational market segment and understands its unique challenges across its multiple applications, which drives its effort to provide best-in-class solutions to its customers.

Supporting Customers as They Prepare for Electric.

Having worked with many Freightliner customers over the last several years to transition their commercial trucking fleets to electric, a team of experts, Detroit eConsultants, are able to connect the dots for customers including right-sizing infrastructure, choosing ideal chargers, navigating rebates and incentives, assisting with site selection, providing connectivity insights, and offering photovoltaic and energy storage options, and more. They also introduce customers to the comprehensive line of Detroit eFill Chargers, evaluate duty cycles, and help identify ways to put eM2 trucks to work efficiently.

Detroit's Charger Management System (CMS) provides fleet managers with the insights to understand their fleets' energy consumption patterns and create a charging schedule that reduces cost per mile.

Freightliner also maintains the leading dealer network in North America, which is well prepared for the transition to battery electric vehicles. With over 90 percent of the Freightliner dealer base having completed a proprietary EV Masters Sales training course, dealers are fully equipped to answer EV questions and evaluate the best use cases for eCascadia and eM2 applications, as well as identify potentially relevant EV rebates in a specialized database.

Over 1,400 dealership technicians are trained today in high-voltage (HV) safety as dealers are proactively preparing to service eCascadia and eM2. This is supported by DTNA's fleet and field service managers who are working hand in hand with customers and network partners. DTNA Parts is ramping up stock on eMobility components, leveraging its 10 parts distribution centers across North America, with a dedicated delivery service that averages 12-hour delivery on 90 percent of parts ordered.

Where private funding options are needed to support commercial EV deployments, Daimler Truck Financial offers a full suite of financing products specifically tailored to both vehicles and charging infrastructure, including lease and retail loan options, customer revolving lines of credit, floorplan financing, and construction and real estate loans. The lease structure allows for a decrease in the initial up-front investment, making electric vehicles more accessible for fleets of all sizes and helps to control costs moving in to electric with predictable payments and the usual lease-related backend risk terms and conditions.

For more information on the Freightliner eM2, visit https://freightliner.com/trucks/em2/.

About Daimler Truck North America

Daimler Truck North America LLC, headquartered in Portland, Oregon, is a leading provider of comprehensive products and technologies for the commercial transportation industry. Daimler Truck North America designs, engineers, manufactures and markets medium- and heavy-duty trucks, school buses, vehicle chassis and their associated technologies and components under the Freightliner, Western Star, Thomas Built Buses, Freightliner Custom Chassis Corp and Detroit brands. Daimler Truck North America is a subsidiary of Daimler Truck Holding AG (DTG), one of the world's leading commercial vehicle manufacturers.

About Freightliner Trucks

Freightliner Trucks is a division of Daimler Truck North America (DTNA) LLC, headquartered in Portland, Oregon. With 80 years of experience, Freightliner produces and markets medium-duty and heavy-duty trucks as the leading heavy-duty truck brand in North America. DTNA is a subsidiary of Daimler Truck Holding AG (DTG), one of the world's leading commercial vehicle manufacturers. More information is available at www.Freightliner.com.

About Detroit

Detroit is a single-source trucking business solution that offers mid-range and heavy-duty diesel engines, transmissions, axles, safety systems and connected vehicle services for on-highway and vocational commercial markets. Detroit® products are sold and serviced through a network of hundreds of locations located in North America. For more information, or to find the nearest Detroit location, visit DemandDetroit.com. Detroit® is a brand of Detroit Diesel Corporation, a subsidiary of Daimler Truck North America.

