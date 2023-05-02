Storyhorse Honored as Gold Winner in the 2023 Hermes Creative Awards Competition

CHICAGO, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Storyhorse was named a Gold Winner in the 2023 Hermes Creative Awards competition in the Strategic Campaigns category announced yesterday.

HERMES CREATIVE AWARDS ANNOUNCES WINNERS FOR 2023 (PRNewswire)

The Hermes Creative Awards is an international awards competition for creative professionals involved in the concept, writing and design of traditional and emerging media. Hermes Creative Awards recognizes outstanding work in the industry while promoting the philanthropic nature of marketing and communication professionals.

Winners were selected from over 6,000 entries across 200 categories grouped under advertising, publications, marketing/branding, integrated marketing, public relations/communications, electronic media and pro bono. Storyhorse was nominated in the Strategic Campaigns category within the Interactive Brand Experience subcategory for the visual identity and brand work created for "Chicago Food Stop," the World Business Chicago's pop-up experience.

The Hermes Creative Awards is administered and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP). The international organization consists of several thousand marketing, communication, advertising, public relations, media production, and freelance professionals. AMCP oversees awards and recognition programs, provides judges, and rewards outstanding achievement and service to the profession.

A list of Platinum and Gold Winners can be found on the Hermes Creative Awards website at www.hermesawards.com.

About Storyhorse

We're Storyhorse. A branding house of spirited storytellers with serious power. We've got the strategic know-how and creative muscle to build purpose-driven brands that last. We partner with innovators, dreamers and creative thinkers to deliver brands rich in character and backed by power. Our services span inception to implementation, including research and strategy, naming, messaging and visual identities, style guides, and rollout tactics. Based in Chicago, we're a division of EA Collective, a group of connection experts who create brand identities (Storyhorse), content (Studio Sage) and experiences (Agency EA).

