SucceedSmart's trailblazing platform wins seven Stevie® Awards as it continues to deliver a digital approach to executive search while prioritizing diversity in leadership

LOS ALTOS, Calif., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Started in 2002, The Stevie Awards offered a way to celebrate and recognize the accomplishments and contributions made by organizations and professionals across the United States. Since their debut, these coveted awards have quickly become among the most desired prizes in the business world. With eight distinct Stevie Awards programs, each tailored to a specific focus, category range, and schedule, the awards cater to a diverse set of achievements. The American Business Awards®, one of eight Stevie Awards programs, welcome participation from all organizations operating within the United States. This inclusive program boasts an extensive array of categories that aim to celebrate accomplishments across every aspect of the professional landscape. The esteemed panel of Stevie Awards judges comprises a remarkable lineup of executives, entrepreneurs, innovators, and business educators from around the globe. Annually, each awards program benefits from the expertise and discernment of over 200 esteemed judges, ensuring a thorough and insightful evaluation process.

Connecting corporations with the world's best executive talent. (PRNewswire)

SucceedSmart's Disruptive Executive Search Platform Wins Industry Recognition and Awards

Winners for the The 2023 American Business Awards® program were publicly announced on April 27, 2023, earning SucceedSmart recognition across the following 7 categories:

Most Innovative Company of the Year - Up to 100 Employees (Silver Stevie)

Startup of the Year - Business Services Industries (Silver Stevie)

Most Innovative Tech Company of the Year - Up to 100 Employees (Bronze Stevie)

Leading Artificial Intelligence / Machine Learning Solution (Bronze Stevie)

Tech Startup of the Year-Services (Bronze Stevie)

Emerging Technology (Bronze Stevie)

Best Entrepreneur - Computer Software - Up to 500 Employees (Bronze Stevie)

SucceedSmart continues to disrupt the $7B 'traditional' executive search space, an industry over 90% offline and lacking innovation or an infusion of technology across the last 50 years. The current model is priced exorbitantly versus the value provided and it's transactional, exclusionary/clubby and lacks a focus on diversity. SucceedSmart provides an AI-driven executive talent platform that takes a modern and democratized approach to executive search. Our platform is faster, better, affordable and unbiased, which naturally lends itself to promote diversity candidates. Our adept combination of tech and touch leverages our proprietary AI platform and a human-in-the-loop, to provide Fortune 500 and startup clients unparalleled support as we place best-fit executives into roles.

SucceedSmart's unique double-sided platform encourages and empowers hiring managers and executives by employing a proprietary algorithm that leverages the time-tested approach of many dating platforms – it's effectively the "Bumble" for executive search. Committed to diversity, SucceedSmart prioritizes privacy and gives executives complete control over which organizations can view their profile with its single-blind approach. Unlike traditional job boards and outdated recruiting methods, SucceedSmart removes inefficiencies and inflated costs while offering a lifelong professional network that embraces transparency and diversity.

In fact, SucceedSmart fills leadership roles 3x faster and 3x more affordably compared to traditional executive search, while our 'single-blind' approach to candidate selection eliminates bias from the hiring process.

About SucceedSmart

SucceedSmart's unique double-sided platform encourages and empowers hiring managers and executives by employing a proprietary algorithm that leverages the time-tested approach of many dating platforms – it's effectively the "Bumble" for executive search. Committed to diversity, SucceedSmart prioritizes privacy and gives executives complete control over which organizations can view their profile with its single-blind approach. Unlike traditional job boards and outdated recruiting methods, SucceedSmart removes inefficiencies and inflated costs while offering a lifelong professional network that embraces transparency and diversity. To learn more about SucceedSmart, visit www.succeedsmart.com.

Contact: Jeff Schwartz, 917-847-6329, pr@succeedsmart.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SucceedSmart