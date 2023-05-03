Audiense acquires Tweet Binder

LONDON, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Audiense today announced their acquisition of Tweet Binder, a Twitter analytics tool for agencies and marketers. As part of the acquisition, Audiense intends to keep Tweet Binder as an independent product, supporting and developing their roadmap in the years to come.

Since the foundation of Audiense in 2011, Audiense has focused on strengthening its proposition to become the leading platform in audience intelligence.

This acquisition recognises the value of Tweet Binder's community, which consists of the social media strategists and insights researchers of the future. Tweet Binder is used by a range of clients all around the world, with thousands of hashtags tracked every single day.

Javier Burón, CEO of Audiense, said: "We are thrilled to announce our second acquisition with the addition of Tweet Binder. Over the years, Javier Ábrego has created a spectacular community which represents the audience researchers of the future. Our plan is to keep Tweet Binder as an independent product for the foreseeable future and we intend to support its roadmap to become, alongside Audiense Connect, the most complete suite of Twitter analytics and insights on the market."

Javier Ábrego, Founder of Tweet Binder, said: "I have been following Audiense's growth since day one, and I admire so much what the team have achieved over the last decade. Audiense has always been the company that every Twitter platform wants to be, and they've always been a leading example for us. We are thrilled to be able to offer more sophisticated analytics and insights solutions for the Tweet Binder community with this acquisition."

About Audiense

Founded in 2011 at the dawn of social media for business, the Audiense platform combines rich social data sources with the world's leading cognitive and machine learning enabling you to understand the audiences that matter to your business.

About Tweet Binder

Tweet Binder has been analyzing Twitter data since 2012. With a strong community, the company has proven to have a complete Twitter analytics suite that generates useful reports for users. This enables them to know the success of their Twitter campaigns.

