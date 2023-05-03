Mars Takes Home 2023 North American SABRE Award For Innovative 5® Gum Marketing Campaign

SKITTLES®, STARBURST®, and 5® Gum brands, Honored For Programing That Inspires Moments Of Everyday Happiness

NEWARK, N.J., May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mars - a leader in confectionery, snacking, food, and pet care products and services and the maker of some of the world's most-loved brands, including M&M'S®, SNICKERS®, BEN'S ORIGINAL™, PEDIGREE®, and IAMS®, had an impressive showing at PRovoke's 2023 North America SABRE Awards. On Tuesday night the treats and snacks manufacturer took home a SABRE award for the best Digital Campaign for its 5 Gum 'Masterpieces' program.

"The Mars team is thrilled to have 5 GUM, SKITTLES, and STARBURST recognized at the annual PRovoke North America SABRE awards, highlighting achievements in keeping brands relevant and talkworthy," said Jessica Adelman, Vice President of Corporate Affairs at Mars Wrigley North America. "The awards illustrate Mars' exceptional ability to engage consumers with innovative, first of its kind creative that resonates."

In addition to the 5 Gum win, Mars Wrigley's SKITTLES brand was a finalist in the Corporate Reputation category for best Institutional Image with its 'Don't Throw The Rainbow' campaign and STARBURST was a finalist in the Experiential category for best Publicity Stunt with its 'All Pink Un-Share Pack' program.

5 Gum 'Masterpieces' – In partnership with a popular singer, songwriter and Gen Z icon and prominent New York City luxury jeweler and artist, 5 Gum launched its Masterpieces program to bring to life its purpose: to encourage people to embrace the thrill of taking a chance, pushing the limits of their craft, and doing what makes them feel alive. Fifteen pieces of the iconic bright blue 5 Gum were chewed by the musician as part of his pre-concert ritual, then given to the jeweler who handcrafted them into 15 collectible necklaces. Each necklace represented the thrill felt by both musician and his fans before, during and after each performance, as well as by the jeweler when ideating and creating such fascinating pieces of jewelry. Fans worldwide had the opportunity to bid on the Masterpieces collection on eBay, with all proceeds benefiting the National Independent Venue Foundation (NIVF). – In partnership with a popular singer, songwriter and Gen Z icon and prominent New York City luxury jeweler and artist, 5 Gum launched its Masterpieces program to bring to life its purpose: to encourage people to embrace the thrill of taking a chance, pushing the limits of their craft, and doing what makes them feel alive. Fifteen pieces of the iconic bright blue 5 Gum were chewed by the musician as part of his pre-concert ritual, then given to the jeweler who handcrafted them into 15 collectible necklaces. Each necklace represented the thrill felt by both musician and his fans before, during and after each performance, as well as by the jeweler when ideating and creating such fascinating pieces of jewelry. Fans worldwide had the opportunity to bid on the Masterpieces collection on eBay, with all proceeds benefiting the National Independent Venue Foundation (NIVF).

SKITTLES 'Don't Throw The Rainbow' – On November 16th, 2022 , the internet exploded when an international singer-songwriter superstar got hit in the eye with a SKITTLE while performing in Los Angeles , C.A. The semi-tragic news spread quickly, with the video of the in-concert moment making the media rounds. Crafted quickly to run just 72 hours after the incident, the PSA-style print ad featuring the singer's iconic heart shaped sunglasses – was debuted in the Los Angeles Times reading: "Protect the rainbow. Taste the rainbow. But please, don't throw the rainbow." – On, the internet exploded when an international singer-songwriter superstar got hit in the eye with a SKITTLE while performing in, C.A. The semi-tragic news spread quickly, with the video of the in-concert moment making the media rounds. Crafted quickly to run just 72 hours after the incident, the PSA-style print ad featuring the singer's iconic heart shaped sunglasses – was debuted in thereading: "Protect the rainbow. Taste the rainbow. But please, don't throw the rainbow."

STARBURST All Pink 'Un-Share' Pack – Building on the consumer-generated "You Are A Pink STARBURST" self-love mantra, STARBURST encouraged fans to put themselves first by debuting the brand's first "Un-Shareable" pack of candy for its All Pink packs. Created in partnership with a home safe company, the STARBURST All Pink "Un-Share" Packs are personal packs of All Pink product safely secured within a masterfully crafted biometric safe. Intended to serve as a daily reminder to rediscover those things that inspire moments of everyday happiness and, of course, to never forget to treat yourself, fans had the chance to win a STARBURST All Pink 'Un-Share" pack by submitting what they love most about themselves. – Building on the consumer-generated "You Are A Pink STARBURST" self-love mantra, STARBURST encouraged fans to put themselves first by debuting the brand's first "Un-Shareable" pack of candy for its All Pink packs. Created in partnership with a home safe company, the STARBURST All Pink "Un-Share" Packs are personal packs of All Pink product safely secured within a masterfully crafted biometric safe. Intended to serve as a daily reminder to rediscover those things that inspire moments of everyday happiness and, of course, to never forget to treat yourself, fans had the chance to win a STARBURST All Pink 'Un-Share" pack by submitting what they love most about themselves.

