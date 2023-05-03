ARLINGTON, Va., May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Millennium Corporation announces the acquisition of MAXISIQ's INGRESSIVE Business division. This division offers cybersecurity support to Federal Government customers through security vulnerability assessments, penetration testing, and red teaming exercises. This purchase further expands Millennium's cyber portfolio, adding new customers and capabilities to our existing business supporting the Department of Defense, and solidifies Millennium's place as the industry leader in Red Teaming services for the Federal Government.

(PRNewswire)

Millennium Corporation Expands Cyber Portfolio by Acquiring MAXISIQ Business Division

Josh Montgomery, CFO of MAXISIQ says "We're pleased to find a great home for this business unit with Millennium. They are industry leaders in Cyber Red Teaming and we know our cyber operators will be in great hands. We look forward to continuing our partnership with Millennium."

Today, Millennium proudly supports 7 of the 12 NSA certified Red Teams in the DoD, and boasts the largest contingent of Red Team operators who support the Federal Government's growing demand for realistic, threat-based assessments of systems, networks, and facilities.

"We are thrilled to extend a warm welcome to our newest members, who have joined our dynamic team of cybersecurity professionals," says Sean Piper, Vice President of Cyber Operations. "This acquisition opens new doors into the Department of Homeland Security, as well as other federal and commercial organizations. As we continue to strengthen our capabilities in this crucial area of cybersecurity, we are more determined than ever to help our clients navigate today's complex cybersecurity landscape."

About Millennium Corporation

Millennium is a cyber-solutions company specializing in adversarial threat emulation, test and evaluation, and intelligence support operations for the Department of Defense (DoD) and other federal agencies.

Millennium is headquartered at 1400 Crystal Drive #400 Arlington VA 22202.

About MAXISIQ

MAXISIQ is an engineering company that has been providing extensive support to Federal Government clients in global communications and networks, Cyber, Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Analytics technologies for more than 16 years.

Media Contact:

Matthew Hulse, Chief Information Security Officer

316.847.7907

matthew.hulse@millgroupinc.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Millennium Corporation