SANS Technology Institute Sentinels Triumph Again: #1 Power Ranking at NCL Spring 2023 Showdown!

BETHESDA, Md., May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- At the spring 2023 National Cyber League (NCL) competition, SANS Technology Institute (SANS.edu) students demonstrated their cybersecurity prowess, securing a decisive team victory and achieving the #1 Power Ranking in the Experienced Student bracket. This impressive win marks the second year in a row that SANS.edu students have dominated the competition, reaffirming the institution's standing as one of the largest and most successful cybersecurity programs in the nation.

All eleven SANS.edu Sentinels teams made the Top 100 in their respective Standard Student or Experienced Student brackets.

Quick Facts: SANS.edu Sentinels at Spring 2023 NCL Competition:

#1 Power Ranking in Experienced Student bracket

#1 Team in the Experienced Student bracket

8 SANS.edu teams were among the Top 100 teams in the Experienced Student bracket

3 SANS.edu teams made the Top 100 teams in the Standard Student bracket

31 SANS.edu players were among the Top 100 individual players in the Experienced Student bracket

"What an incredible achievement by our SANS.edu Sentinels team, earning the #1 Power Ranking for the second year running," lauded Ed Skoudis, President of the SANS Technology Institute. "The caliber of performance by all our students is truly awe-inspiring, and it's a testament to their passion, determination, and commitment to cybersecurity excellence."

The members of the SANS.edu Sentinels team with the first-place finish in the Experienced Student bracket were Jesse LaGrew, Brian Davidson, Tristan Meyers, Christopher Haller, Jacob Elliot, Anthony Snead, Jeffrey Milberger. These talented students represented the SANS Technology Institute's cybersecurity master's degree program and graduate certificate programs in Cloud Security, Cybersecurity Engineering, Industrial Control Systems Security, and Penetration Testing & Ethical Hacking.

"SANS.edu supports us with the best coaches in cybersecurity, the best training in cybersecurity, and the most fun and engaging community to gather for CTFs in cybersecurity," said Tristan Myers, a cybersecurity master's degree student at the SANS Technology Institute, IT Operation Specialist for the Illinois Department of Transportation, and member of the #1 team in the Experienced Student bracket. "We really couldn't do what we do without all the hard work that coach John Hally and the staff put into each event. We're giving our all for the school we all love."

"The SANS.edu Sentinels have exemplified their unparalleled cyber skills yet again," remarked John Hally, Principal Security Architect at NETSCOUT and a graduate of the SANS.edu cybersecurity master's degree program, who served as coach for the SANS.edu teams. "I'm incredibly proud of all our students for their unwavering commitment and grit, as they demonstrated the tenacity to withstand intense pressure and exceed expectations at the National Cyber League (NCL) competition."

The Sentinels' latest victory further solidifies its position as a powerhouse in the field of cybersecurity, and it reflects the rigorous training and top-notch education provided by the SANS Technology Institute. Join the ranks of these cybersecurity trailblazers by enrolling at SANS.edu today. With a distinguished faculty of information security experts, cutting-edge courses, and industry-recognized GIAC certifications, SANS.edu delivers exceptional undergraduate and graduate programs that prepare students to thrive in the ever-changing cybersecurity landscape.

About the National Cyber League

The National Cyber League (NCL) is a collegiate cybersecurity competition that enables students to prepare for and test themselves against practical cybersecurity challenges that they will likely face in the workforce, such as identifying hackers from forensic data, penetration testing and auditing vulnerable websites, and recovering from ransomware attacks. Open to U.S. high school and college students, the NCL is a community and virtual training ground that allow students to develop and demonstrate their technical cybersecurity skills, helping students bridge the gap from curriculum to career.

About the SANS Technology Institute

The SANS Technology Institute (SANS.edu), America's premier college for cybersecurity, delivers distinguished career-focused undergraduate and graduate programs, characterized by a world-class faculty of highly skilled information security practitioners, hands-on cybersecurity courses updated for real-world relevance, and industry-recognized GIAC certifications earned within each program. SANS.edu offers innovative online and in-person course delivery options, including 100% online options for all its programs, and boasts the proven success of its alumni. Master's degree students at SANS.edu conduct leading-edge cybersecurity research, enhancing the state of the art in information security practices. The college also houses the Internet Storm Center, the world's leading global cyber threat detection network, where bachelor's degree students gain hands-on experience as Apprentice Handlers. The SANS Technology Institute is accredited by The Middle States Commission on Higher Education, an institutional accrediting agency recognized by the U.S. Secretary of Education and the Council for Higher Education Accreditation. For more information, visit www.sans.edu

