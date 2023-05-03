Simplicity Acquires Goheen Companies and Welcomes Shawn Goheen and Morgan Goheen to its Partnership

SUMMIT, N.J., May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Simplicity Group ("Simplicity") today announced the acquisition of Goheen Companies ("Goheen"), a Texas-based brokerage specializing in premium financed life insurance solutions.

Simplicity Group (PRNewsfoto/Simplicity Group) (PRNewswire)

With the successful closing of this transaction, Simplicity welcomes Shawn Goheen and Morgan Goheen as partners, both of whom will continue to lead their office and serve their clients while adding Simplicity's extensive resources to their offering.

"Shawn is a strong leader with a proven track record in this industry and we are proud to welcome him and his daughter Morgan, who has played a critical role in the growth of their business, to Simplicity," said Bruce Donaldson, President and CEO of Simplicity. "The Goheen agents and advisors will immediately benefit from access to Simplicity's proven marketing and sales resources, combined with the expertise that Shawn, Morgan and their team bring to each relationship."

"We are excited to usher in the next stage of growth for Goheen Companies with the Simplicity Group," said Shawn Goheen. "Everything we do is about delivering service and value, and our partnership with Simplicity allows us to increase this exponentially."

"Relationships are at the heart of our business, and we could not be prouder to join Simplicity – a group that shares our approach and values," said Morgan Goheen. "Our agents and advisors will immediately appreciate and take advantage of Simplicity's extensive marketing resources in support of their sales process and client acquisition efforts."

About Goheen Companies

Specializing in premium financed life insurance, life insurance financed equity, life insurance solutions for individuals and small to mid-sized businesses, Goheen Companies prides itself on its ability to provide custom solutions to meet clients' needs. For more information, please visit https://www.goheencompanies.com/.

About Simplicity Group

Simplicity Group is one of the nation's largest and fastest-growing financial product distribution companies. Each of Simplicity's operating businesses is directed by its local management team and benefits from access to Simplicity's group resources. Through partnership with top distribution organizations and technology companies, Simplicity seeks to provide compelling business solutions that will attract the industry's best leadership, talent, advisors, agents, and future partners.

Simplicity supports independent financial advisors and agents across the country with investment, annuity, and life insurance solutions with a focus on client education, consumer value and partnership. For more information, please visit: www.simplicitygroup.com and follow the Company on LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACTS

Denielle Webb Simplicity Group P: 347-204-7181 / E: denielle.webb@simplicitygroup.com

Alex Timeus Simplicity Group P: 201-987-7176 / E: alex.timeus@simplicitygroup.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Simplicity Group