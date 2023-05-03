Super Woman Super Lawyer Wins $27M for Motorcycle Accident Victim

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a remarkable legal victory, distinguished and determined attorney, Super Woman Super Lawyer Maryam Parman and her team won a staggering $27,000,000 for a motorcycle accident victim in an unincorporated area of Orange County.

The male victim, whose name has not been released to the media, was left with a traumatic brain injury, which required extensive medical treatment and left him with permanent disabilities that have impacted his ability to work and enjoy life.

Despite the case's complexity, Super Woman Super Lawyer's team fought tirelessly on behalf of their client, refusing to settle for anything less than what he deserved. Super Woman Super Lawyer secured a settlement exceeding the insurance policy limit of $50,000, providing her client with the financial support to compensate for numerous medical bills and lost wages.

When asked about the settlement, Super Woman Super Lawyer Maryam Parman stated, "I'm deeply grateful for the trust my clients place in me to help them during what is often the most difficult time in their lives. It's an honor to fight for justice on their behalf and to secure the compensation they need to rebuild their lives after a devastating injury. This settlement is a testament to the power of perseverance. I hope it will serve as a reminder that the civil justice system can be a powerful tool for those who have been wronged."

Super Woman Super Lawyer has earned a reputation as one of the most skilled and tenacious attorneys in the country, and this case only adds to her impressive track record. Her injury law firm has secured numerous multi-million dollar settlements for their clients, and their track record of success has earned the respect of the legal community.

In addition to her impressive legal career, Super Woman Super Lawyer is also a dedicated philanthropist, and has donated her time and resources to a variety of charitable causes over the years. She is a role model for women in the legal profession, and her dedication to her clients and community have earned her a reputation as one of the best injury attorneys in the nation.

This case is a reminder of the importance of having an experienced legal team on your side following an accident. Super Woman Super Lawyer's team continue to fight tirelessly to achieve justice for injured victims across the nation and are offering free injury consultations on superwomansuperlawyer.com .

