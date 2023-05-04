Practice Better Announces Kate O'Brien as New Head of People

Kate's previous experience in talent acquisition and development will fuel Practice Better's continued commitment to help health professionals sustainably scale their businesses and deliver better client care.

TORONTO, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Practice Better , an industry-leading, all-in-one practice management software for health and wellness professionals, announced today that Kate O'Brien has joined the team as Head of People. In her new role, Kate will be responsible for building and leading Practice Better's people operations including talent acquisition, employee engagement, and leadership development, as well as diversity and inclusion initiatives. Kate has over six years of experience in human resources and talent management. She will be working alongside Nathalie Garcia, Co-founder of Practice Better, to help scale the team and cultivate the future of the employee experience.

"We're pleased to welcome Kate to Practice Better as our new Head of People," said Nathalie Garcia. "She's joining a strong management team and will immediately add value with her high energy, business acumen, and commitment to employee development. Kate brings a deep understanding of talent recruitment and retention experience that is integral to building a world-class team."

Before joining Practice Better, Kate was People Operations & HR Lead at Lane, a workplace experience platform where she successfully grew the team from five to 130 while supporting a growth in valuation from $1M to $200M Kate is actively involved in many organizations, serving as an Advisor for 81cents, a pay equity non-profit, and a Mentor with Monday Girl, a social group for young professionals.

"I am excited to join Practice Better and be part of the company's mission to empower health and wellness professionals worldwide. I believe that a strong and engaged team is essential to achieving this goal, and I am committed to fostering a culture of inclusivity, growth, and development," said Kate O'Brien, Head of People at Practice Better.

Practice Better recently announced a raise of $27M growth investment led by Five Elms Capital. The company plans to invest in expanding its go-to-market (GTM), customer-facing, and tech teams to better support its growing customer base.

The investment will also support the development of new integrations and strategic partnerships, as well as enhanced product features to help health professionals sustainably scale their businesses and deliver better client care.

About Practice Better

Practice Better is a leading all-in-one practice management software solution transforming how health & wellness professionals run their practices and support their clients. The company serves 10,000+ customers in over 70+ countries across the globe and processes hundreds of millions annually in payments on behalf of customers. Over 65% of PB customers' growth comes from word of mouth and referrals, Practice Better has recorded a 300% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). In addition to supporting thousands of nutrition-focused practitioners and coaches, Practice Better has seen incredible adoption from other verticals within the health and wellness space including naturopathic doctors, chiropractors, mental health therapists, and other wellness professionals. Its platform empowers wellness professionals to streamline admin work, engage clients, and scale their practices beyond the traditional 1:1 model. Its consistent, best-in-class NPS score and organic growth from word-of-mouth referrals are a testament to its happy customers.

