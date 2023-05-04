RIXOS ARRIVES IN MONTENEGRO IN THE HISTORIC PALACE, THE HERITAGE GRAND PERAST

The Heritage Grand Perast by Rixos opened in April 2023 and is the brand's first property in Montenegro.

NEW YORK, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rixos, the leading all-inclusive resort brand, arrives in Montenegro with its first hotel, The Heritage Grand Perast, which re-opened in April 2023. The Heritage Grand Perast by Rixos, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, was fully renovated over the last two years to become an immersive resort destination offering guests a luxury experience. To mark the occasion, a signing ceremony took place at the hotel and was attended by The Prime Minister of Montenegro, Dr. Dritan Abazović and Chief Business Officer of Rixos, Francois Baudin. This significant milestone also marks Accor and Rixos' first hotel in the country.

Following the renovation, the hotel has four buildings – Smekja, Jadran, Grado, and Teodo – offering 130 rooms, including eight duplex rooms, a Royal Suite, and Royal Duplex Suite. The Heritage Grand Perast by Rixos will be home to a diverse range of restaurants and bars, including Panoramic, a restaurant located on the first floor of Smekja Palace; Piazza, a restaurant serving a range of a la carte dishes; three seafront terraces including Riva, situated next to the outdoor swimming pool. The hotel boasts a spa with an 18-meter in-door heated swimming pool, hammam sauna and ice fountain, and a private beach dock serving hotel guests cocktails and snacks. Guests can find the best private experiences using the hotel's concierge service, whether they're looking for an unusual, guided tour of Montenegro or something a little more adventurous, including an Eco Tuk ride around Boka Bay or a hike of Lovcen mountain and National Park.

The hotel is housed in a restored 18th-century palace, one of only 16 preserved palaces in Perast, a picturesque coastal town on the Bay of Kotor, surrounded by breath-taking views of mountains and crystal-clear waters, a prime location on the shores of the Adriatic Sea. Its Baroque architecture is a tribute to the culture and history of the idyllic location it is named after. The Heritage Grand Perast by Rixos boasts an immeasurably rich heritage thanks to the ambience of the modern-age Republic of Venice and is ideal for travellers looking for a luxurious and historic stay in Montenegro, featuring traditional décor and elegant furnishings that complement the town's historic architecture. Additionally, the hotel's location in Perast allows guests to easily explore the town's rich cultural heritage, including its well-preserved baroque-style buildings and historic churches. The hotel's offerings and locations are ideal for the seasonal summer holidays, staycations, and weddings. The panoramic terrace is a popular choice for wedding ceremonies, as it offers stunning views of the bay and the surrounding landscape.

Francois Baudin, Chief Business Officer of Rixos, said, "Rixos has been exploring Montenegro for some time, and we are delighted to have found such an incredible and beautiful home with The Heritage Grand Perast. The unique hotel fits perfectly with Rixos' vision of creating havens away from the busy world for guests to escape and be entertained. We're excited to welcome guests back to an iconic hotel with a Rixos influence."

Mr Branco Cupic of Imobilia said, "Over the last two years, we have lovingly and painstakingly renovated The Heritage Grand Perast, a historic palace rich in culture and importance to the local area. We're delighted to partner with Accor and Rixos, who will breathe new life into the guest experience from start to finish, welcoming existing and new guests worldwide to enjoy what they do best – creating memorable experiences."

The Heritage Grand Perast by Rixos is a 20-minute drive from Kotor – also a UNESCO World Heritage Site that covers Perast - and is easily accessible from Tivat and Podgorica airports. The distance from Tivat airport is around 20 km, and it takes approximately 30 minutes by car. It takes about 2 hours from Podgorica to get to Perast by car, and the distance is approximately 90 km. Additionally, bus services are available from Kotor, about 12 km from Perast. The hotel is only one and a half hours' driving distance to the Rixos Dubrovnik.

Montenegro is a small and stunning country along the Adriatic coast in south-eastern Europe. Its stunning mountain ranges, lush forests and pristine lakes make it a great destination for outdoor enthusiasts who want to hike, bike and ski, whilst Montenegro's rich cultural heritage is perfect for those who want to explore its historic churches, ancient ruins, charming medieval villages. In recent years, Montenegro has developed a reputation as a luxury travel destination, with high-end resorts, boutique hotels, and gourmet restaurants catering to discerning travellers.

ABOUT RIXOS

Established in 2000, Rixos is one of the world's fastest-growing luxury hotel chains specialising in luxurious all-inclusive holidays. At the heart of every Rixos Hotel & Resort is a revitalising wellness spa with an authentic Turkish Hammam, renowned for its unique selection of spa rituals, revolutionary entertainment program, one-of-a-kind children's edutainment programme at Rixy Kids Club and action-packed challenges at Exclusive Sports Club. Each hotel offers a distinctive variety of restaurants and bars, an exciting entertainment and sports schedule, and a diverse range of lavishly appointed rooms and suites.

Each Rixos, be it in Turkey, UAE, Russia, Croatia, Switzerland, Egypt, Kazakhstan, and Qatar, serves as a genuinely inspiring location due to its best-in-class facilities, dining options and entertainment venues. The award-winning Rixos Hotels have received global recognition from distinguished professional bodies, including the American Five Star Diamond Award, Conde Nast, World Travel Awards, Haute Grandeur Global Awards and TripAdvisor.

Rixos Hotels currently operates five hotels in the United Arab Emirates: Rixos Premium Dubai in JBR Dubai, Rixos The Palm Dubai Hotel & Suites in Palm Jumeirah Dubai, Rixos Bab Al Bahr in Ras Al Khaimah, Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island and Rixos Marina Abu Dhabi in Abu Dhabi.

