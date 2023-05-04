Special Mother's Day Cards will Fund Research To Help Find a Cure for Alzheimer's Disease in Women

American Greetings and the Women's Alzheimer's Movement at Cleveland Clinic celebrate the women in our lives with custom digital cards

CLEVELAND, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Women bear the brunt of Alzheimer's disease. Two-thirds of the more than 6 million patients in the U.S. with the neurodegenerative disease are women, and women also comprise two-thirds of all caregivers to family members and friends with the disease.

In honor of Mother's Day, American Greetings and the Women's Alzheimer's Movement at Cleveland Clinic have partnered to encourage the celebration of women everywhere and raise critical research funds in the process. With each $15 donation to research on Alzheimer's disease in women, donors may send a special Mother's Day digital greeting card designed by artists at American Greetings. Donors may choose from 20 different cards and customize their greetings with personal photos, messages and more.

One hundred percent of the $15 donation for each card supports research and advocacy work led by the Women's Alzheimer's Movement at Cleveland Clinic.

"All of us are afraid of getting one of these neurological diseases, and I think one of the best ways to combat fear, to combat helplessness, is to get involved. I learned that from my parents. Don't just sit there and be afraid. Get involved and be part of the solution," said Maria Shriver, Founder of the Women's Alzheimer's Movement and Strategic Partner for Women's Health and Alzheimer's at Cleveland Clinic.

To date, the medical field doesn't understand why women are more likely to be diagnosed with the disease than men. Research and advocacy efforts focused on finding the answers and changing the course of brain health for women are key to improving and extending lives.

The focus of the Women's Alzheimer's Movement at Cleveland Clinic includes educating people about brain health and disease prevention as well as raising funds for gender-based research into Alzheimer's disease and other neurological conditions that disproportionately impact women. Changing the future of women's brain health requires innovative science, education, funding and advocacy to create powerful solutions to the ravages of Alzheimer's disease.

"Every dollar counts and every card sent will make a contribution to the research," says Shriver.

Individuals may select their Mother's Day digital greeting cards when making their donation at www.AmericanGreetings.com/think-moms from May 11 – 14.

About American Greetings

American Greetings is a global leader in the large and enduring Celebrations marketplace. The company helps people celebrate holidays, each other, and all of life's special moments, in-person and online, guided by a mission to "make the world a more thoughtful and caring place every single day." American Greetings offers products wherever and however people wish to purchase them – online, in-store, or curbside pickup. Celebrations happen throughout the year, driven by traditional holidays, key milestone moments such as weddings, baby showers, and graduations, as well as recurring everyday events such as birthdays and anniversaries. The company's brands include American Greetings, Papyrus, Recycled Paper Greetings, Paper Rebel, Carlton Cards, Today and Always, DesignWare party goods, and Plus Mark gift wrap and boxed cards. Its digital business unit, AG Interactive, is a leading provider of digital greetings and premium Celebrations content through proprietary technology platforms and apps. Our popular digital brands include American Greetings, Blue Mountain, SmashUps™, justWink™, and Creatacard™. For more information, visit corporate.americangreetings.com and follow American Greetings @AmericanGreetings on Facebook and @amgreetings on Instagram.

About Cleveland Clinic

Cleveland Clinic is a nonprofit multispecialty academic medical center that integrates clinical and hospital care with research and education. Located in Cleveland, Ohio, it was founded in 1921 by four renowned physicians with a vision of providing outstanding patient care based upon the principles of cooperation, compassion and innovation. Cleveland Clinic has pioneered many medical breakthroughs , including coronary artery bypass surgery and the first face transplant in the United States. U.S. News & World Report consistently names Cleveland Clinic as one of the nation's best hospitals in its annual "America's Best Hospitals" survey. Among Cleveland Clinic's 77,000 employees worldwide are more than 5,658 salaried physicians and researchers, and 19,000 registered nurses and advanced practice providers, representing 140 medical specialties and subspecialties. Cleveland Clinic is a 6,665-bed health system that includes a 173-acre main campus near downtown Cleveland, 22 hospitals, more than 275 outpatient facilities, including locations in northeast Ohio; southeast Florida; Las Vegas, Nevada; Toronto, Canada; Abu Dhabi, UAE; and London, England. In 2022, there were 12.8 million outpatient encounters, 303,000 hospital admissions and observations, and 270,000 surgeries and procedures throughout Cleveland Clinic's health system. Patients came for treatment from every state and 185 countries. Visit us at clevelandclinic.org . Follow us at twitter.com/ClevelandClinic . News and resources available at newsroom.clevelandclinic.org.

About the Women's Alzheimer's Movement at Cleveland Clinic

The Women's Alzheimer's Movement at Cleveland Clinic is a partnership between the Women's Alzheimer's Movement (WAM), the pre-eminent non-profit organization for women and Alzheimer's founded by Maria Shriver, and Cleveland Clinic, a nonprofit multispecialty academic center that integrates clinical care with research and education. The venture between these two renowned organizations is focused on raising awareness about women's increased risk for Alzheimer's and other neurological diseases, educating the public about brain health, and raising funds to support women-based Alzheimer's and neurological research. WAM has led the way in re-framing the narrative of Alzheimer's as a women's issue, starting with its ground-breaking 2010 Shriver Report: A Woman's Nation Takes on Alzheimer's, produced with the Alzheimer's Association. Since then, Shriver and WAM have continued to help shape the national dialogue and policy around Alzheimer's, including leading the first ever California Task Force on Alzheimer's Prevention, Preparedness and the Path Forward in 2021. To learn more visit thewomensalzheimersmovement.org or follow @womensalzmovement and @womenalz

