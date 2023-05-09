Liquid I.V. Hosts Inaugural Confluence Gathering to Foster Collaboration in Water Security and Access

Ten Trailblazing Grant Recipients Convened to Explore New Ways to Increase Clean Water Security

LOS ANGELES, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthy hydration leader Liquid I.V. hosted its inaugural Confluence gathering this past weekend, uniting 10 trailblazing organizations committed to advancing clean water security in communities. This immersive and experiential event was designed to foster new partnerships and drive innovation in water security solutions.

Confluence is Liquid I.V.'s signature program, dedicated to supporting the most engaged leaders in the field of water security and water access. The initiative aims to cross-pollinate organizations to create effective and innovative solutions to spark collaboration and provide catalytic funding. The program meticulously selected 10 diverse organizations to become participants, offering financial support for their water access and protection projects, and inviting them to the intimate gathering where they can collaborate with their peers on addressing national water challenges.

"Liquid I.V. is founded on the principle of helping everyone live better, healthier lives. Confluence is an aspect of our signature program. Essentially, the word confluence relates to the merging of two bodies of water. And so, the power of collaboration is the mindset behind Confluence," said Sean Lavin, Liquid I.V.'s Vice President of Impact. "Experts in these community-led organizations rarely have the opportunity to share some of the output or the experiences they have. Confluence is like a think tank. It's to enable all these experts from these organizations to empower them, collaborate and share, not just resources, but information to solve some of the bigger problems around clean waterways and healthy drinking water."

The 10 organizations that participated were a mix of changemakers focused on policy, environment, access, equity, and infrastructure with a passion for storytelling, partnerships, and innovation. Attendees included the US Water Alliance , Pacific Institute, Waterkeeper Alliance, DigDeep, The Center for Water Security and Cooperation, We the People, Hispanic Access Foundation, Moonshot Missions, Community Water Center, and Heal the Bay.

Confluence 2023 included an in-person event coupled with grant funding for each participating organization. By selecting a cohort of US-based organizations to each receive $50K grants, Liquid I.V. created the container necessary for successful collaboration, with the primary focus on water issues facing U.S. communities, from outdated water infrastructure and legal protections to historic droughts and climate change mitigation.

The event provided Liquid I.V. and attending organization leaders a place to understand the challenges being faced amid water-related issues in US communities, while collaborating and directing efforts to end water insecurity, placing focus on funding and appropriate support.

"We recognize that we're new to this community. We're humbled by the decades of research, advocacy, and direct impact these organizations have dedicated to ensuring all humans have access to clean and safe water.

In designing this program, we wanted to figure out the best way we could add value to this movement, and our lean on our unique strengths and accountability as a private company in this work. We were thrilled to host such a dedicated, innovative group who shares a passion for clean water access," said Mike Keech, Liquid I.V. CEO. "This is the first Confluence of many and a great opportunity to strengthen relationships. We're excited for how this event and partnerships will evolve."

Liquid I.V.'s approach to expanding water security is driven by the values of community empowerment, innovation, and equity to create long-lasting, sustainable impact. The Confluence program marks an inflection point for Liquid I.V.'s expanding impact work, which is supported and funded by Liquid I.V.'s profits, and therefore, its consumers.

For more information about Liquid I.V.'s impact work, please visit liquid-iv.com/pages/impact.

About Confluence:

Liquid I.V.'s Confluence, our signature program, supports the most engaged leaders in creating water security and access for communities.

Our Confluence gathering is designed to help cross-pollinate the most effective and innovative solutions by sparking collaboration and providing catalytic funding through deliberate selection of 10 grant recipients. Funds are put towards our aligned water access and protection work and each of these leaders is invited to a gathering to innovate and collaborate on solutions for the world's water woes.

The 2023 inaugural Confluence gathering, held on the site of a saltwater marsh in beautiful northern California, is a setting where organizations can immerse in an experiential cohort and create new partnerships. The gathering is intended to foster connections between today's most connected and innovative leaders in the clean water security space and create a shared vision for the future. We want Confluence attendees to come away with:

Fresh connection and collaboration opportunities

New ideas for their work

Shareable assets for their organization

We believe that a healthier planet starts with access to clean and abundant water. That starts when the trifecta of private businesses, nongovernment nonprofit organizations, and government organizations have the combined resources, knowledge, and reach to make the changes needed to increase clean water security worldwide.

About Liquid I.V.

Liquid I.V. is a wellness company based in Los Angeles, CA, created to fuel life's adventures. As a purpose-driven brand, giving back is at the core of Liquid I.V.'s DNA, and to date has donated over 38 million servings to people in need around the globe. Liquid I.V. is committed to donating a total of 150 million servings over the next 10 years.

Liquid I.V. is available online and in-store at retailers across the United States. The Hydration Multiplier, Liquid I.V.'s hero product, is available in a variety of core flavors including Lemon Lime, Strawberry, Concord Grape, Golden Cherry, Passion Fruit, and more. To learn more, visit www.liquid-iv.com and follow @liquidiv on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and Twitter.

