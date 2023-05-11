Production Lending closes a $20 million loan facility to finance a shallow water natural gas field in Louisiana

HOUSTON, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Production Lending recently closed and funded a $20,000,000 loan facility with initial proceeds used to finance the purchase of a producing natural gas field in Louisiana. Additional proceeds from the loan are available for other acquisitions or development to facilitate the company's continued growth. Production Lending's capital has financed the third asset purchase for the company, who now owns oil and gas assets in Texas and Louisiana. The loan was structured with a three-year maturity and flexible payment schedule.

Natural Gas Well Platform (PRNewswire)

Production Lending is a Houston, TX based firm that makes secured debt investments in small, private oil and gas companies. It is owned and run by two former energy bankers, Abhishek Kumar and Ryan Childs, who have underwritten financing transactions worth more than $60 billion over their careers.

Since August 2016, Production Lending has funded nearly $200 million in capital across more than 40 transactions. The firm specializes in providing growth and acquisition financing in the form of short-term bridge capital, longer tenor debt and preferred equity investments throughout the U.S. More information about Production Lending can be found at www.productionlending.com.

