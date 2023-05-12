NIH STUDY FINDS ASSOCIATION BETWEEN GESTATIONAL DIABETES, MATERNAL DEPRESSION, AND EARLY CHILDHOOD BEHAVIOR PROBLEMS

DURHAM, N.C., May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gestational diabetes, prenatal depression, and postpartum depression were each individually associated with higher levels of early childhood behavior problems such as attentional problems, anxiety, and depression in new research funded by the Environmental influences on Child Health Outcomes Program (ECHO) at the National Institutes of Health.

Previous research has linked gestational diabetes to prenatal and postpartum depression. Researchers wanted to determine how that combination of maternal symptoms affected early childhood behaviors.

"Our findings suggest that children born to mothers who had both gestational diabetes and symptoms of depression during pregnancy could benefit from receiving additional monitoring for behavioral problems during early childhood," said Lauren Shuffrey, PhD, an ECHO Program investigator at Columbia University.

The researchers also found that gestational diabetes was associated with autism-related behaviors only in children whose mothers reported higher levels of depressive symptoms during and immediately after pregnancy. Gestational diabetes was also associated with child behavioral problems only in male children.

This study included 2,379 children from ECHO research sites in Colorado, Massachusetts, New York, Pennsylvania, and Tennessee. More than half of participants were male, and 216 participants were born to mothers who were diagnosed with gestational diabetes.

During this study, ECHO researchers collected information from the participating mothers, including gestational diabetes diagnosis and self-reports of depression symptoms during and after pregnancy. To investigate the effect of these maternal conditions on child behavior, the researchers used the Preschool Child Behavior Checklist (CBCL) to examine the behavior of children ages 2 to 5 years old.

Dr. Shuffrey led this collaborative research published in Child Development.

