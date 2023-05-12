Xinhua Silk Road: Chinese baijiu maker Wuliangye ranks among 50 foreigners' most-favored Chinese brands

BEIJING, May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- China's leading baijiu maker Wuliangye was once again listed as one of the 50 most-favored Chinese brands voted by foreigners at the activity "Give a Like for My Favorite China's Brands (2022-2023)" released on Wednesday night in Shanghai.

Chinese baijiu maker Wuliangye ranks among 50 foreigners' most-favored Chinese brands (PRNewswire)

Hosted by Xinhua News Agency's National Brands Project, China Economic Information Service, China Today magazine and China.org.cn, the event aims to promote the achievements of China's domestic brands and improve their global recognition.

During the one-month online voting period, consumers around the world voted for their favorite Chinese brands through more than 100 global mainstream media platforms and Wuliangye took the lead in online voting and eventually became the liquor brand with the most votes.

In recent years, Wuliangye speeds up its global layout and steadily promotes its internationalization process by building three international marketing centers in Asia-Pacific, Europe and America, and setting up tasting centers in overseas cities.

Wuliangye has also been deeply integrated into international platforms like the China International Import Expo, APEC and Boao Forum for Asia to show the brand of Chinese baijiu to the world.

In 2023, Wuliangye saw its brand value reaching 30.29 billion U.S. dollars, up 5.4 percent from the previous year, ranking the 59th in the "Global 500 2023" list released by Brand Finance, a leading brand valuation consultancy.

In the future, Wuliangye will continue to improve product quality, brand value and cultural connotation, build a high-end Chinese baijiu brand with global influence, and promote the excellent traditional Chinese culture and Chinese baijiu to the world.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/334039.html

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road