THE CITY THAT ALWAYS RISES--DESTINATION: SCIENTOLOGY, ATLANTA

DESTINATION: SCIENTOLOGY—the weekly travelogue series that takes viewers inside Scientology Churches all around the world and discovers what makes each one unique—presents an episode featuring Atlanta, Georgia, May 15, 2023.

Atlanta holds a special place in American history—rising up from the ruins of the Civil War to gain prominence at the center of the civil rights movement, the city has transformed into a commercial and industrial powerhouse and modern-day international metropolis.

Located on one of the busiest streets in Atlanta, the Church of Scientology is housed in a classic Georgian architectural-style building. Church staff are quick to emphasize the absolute importance of traditional Southern manners in working with their parishioners and community members. Viewers of the episode will visit some of the city's historical landmarks, including Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s birthplace and some of the major corporations that drive Atlanta's economy—from Coca-Cola's headquarters to a host of film and television studios. With a firm grasp on its past and the work of its committed community today, this international city that never lost its Southern charm is sure to continue shaping the future, not just of the South, but of the nation.

The Scientology Network debuted on March 12, 2018. Since launching , the Scientology Network has been viewed in 240 countries and territories in 17 languages. Satisfying the curiosity of people about Scientology and Founder L. Ron Hubbard, the network takes viewers across six continents, spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists, showing the Church as a global organization , and presenting its social betterment programs that have touched the lives of millions worldwide. The network also showcases documentaries by independent filmmakers who represent a cross-section of cultures and faiths but share a common purpose of uplifting communities.

Broadcast from Scientology Media Productions , the Church's global media center in Los Angeles, the Scientology Network is available on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM, AT&T U-verse and can be streamed at Scientology.tv , on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.

