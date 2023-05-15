ALLIANZ PARTNERS REVEALS AMERICAN TRAVEL TO EUROPE WILL SURGE 55% THIS SUMMER, WITH ITALIAN CITIES RISING IN POPULARITY

From London to The Boot and beyond, Americans' Love of Europe Boosts International Travel

RICHMOND, Va., May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to travel insurance provider Allianz Partners' annual Top 10 Summer European Destinations review, the number of Americans traveling to Europe will increase dramatically this year, rising by 55% over last year's summer season.

The travel protection and assistance company analyzed flight itineraries* for trips of five to eight days in length between Memorial Day and Labor Day. It found that the reigning number one destination, London, England, will welcome 25% of this year's bookings, with Paris, France (#2) and Dublin, Ireland (#3) rounding out the top three most popular vacation spots across the pond.

It's been 70 years since Dean Martin sang about the world's affinity for Italy in his popular "That's Amoré," and travelers continue to favor the Old Country for its food, wine, art and architecture. Capital city Rome inched up a spot to #4 and fashion-forward Milan moved into the Top 10 with its first appearance since the survey began in 2015. The resurgence of travel to Milan also knocked off the consistently popular Barcelona, Spain, for the first time in the survey's history. Other notable moves for 2023 included Amsterdam, Netherlands, jumping two positions year over year to #8 while Athens, Greece, climbed up one spot to #7.

The new statistics follow last year's 600% increase in American travel to Europe from 2021 to 2022, making it clear that revisiting European favorites and new bucket list destinations after years of restrictions will remain a priority when mapping out memorable summer travel plans.

"Last year, we saw a major increase in American travel to Europe and this summer indicates even higher demand, so it's more important than ever to plan for a busy summer travel season," said Daniel Durazo, director of external communications at Allianz Partners USA. "From booking your dream hotel room with incredible views, to locking down flight schedules, planning ahead is key, and so is considering travel insurance to protect your travel investment from covered trip cancellations, interruptions, delays and medical emergencies."

The survey also reviewed planned trip length, finding that 80% of Americans heading to Europe this summer will spend seven days on vacation with 11% planning for eight days away from home.

