Fidelis New Energy's new receiving facility will make Aalborg one of Europe's leaders in CO2 management

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2026, Denmark will have its first large-scale facility for handling captured CO2. The Port of Aalborg and Fidelis New Energy have just unveiled the plans for the new reception facilities, the initial phase of which will receive up to four million tonnes of CO2 annually. In 2027, Fidelis New Energy will supplement the large facility in Aalborg with additional facilities in Kalundborg. The recipients of the facility will enable the commercial storage of or utilization of CO2 (CCUS).

CCUS - is set to play a decisive role in the realization of Denmark's national reduction target towards 2030. Now an industrial scale CCUS business comes to Aalborg.

The Port of Aalborg and Fidelis New Energy have just entered into an agreement on the establishment of Denmark's first facility for handling captured CO2. The plant will be located at Østhavnen in Aalborg, where from 2026 it is expected to receive up to four million tonnes of greenhouse gases annually, with the possibility of doubling the capacity in the future. This corresponds to almost 10 percent of Denmark's annual CO2 emissions from all sources and half of Denmark's possible capturable CO2.

The project is the first of its kind in Denmark and Fidelis New Energy's first in Europe, thus becoming a crucial component for handling European captured CO2.

- We are very happy that the project in Aalborg is now being realised. The new receiving facilities will be an important part of our work to support commercially proven climate strategies of European companies going forward. The storage and utilization of CO2 is a central element in most national and international climate ambitions these years, but the energy infrastructure must be in place before we can really boost development. In this connection, the facilities in Aalborg and Kalundborg will be enormously important for the establishment of our future projects throughout Europe, and we thus expect investments of up to DKK 15 billion when the facilities are fully developed, says Ulrik Dan Weuder, Managing Director at Fidelis Europe.

Massive investments on the way as part of importing CO2

In connection with the establishment of the new facilities, which i.a. consists of 12 large cylinders for storage and a pumping station, Port of Aalborg is investing in the preparation of a new section of 270,000 square meters as well as in the establishment of a new quay.

Fidelis and the Port of Aalborg expect that up to 200 ships a year will call at Aalborg with imported CO2 from emission sources at home and abroad.

- We are also enormously proud to be part of this ground-breaking project together with Fidelis, which places Aalborg and the whole of Denmark as a decisive center for the future handling of captured CO2 on European soil. The new reception facility will promote the energy transition and, not least, create new and future-proof jobs both directly and indirectly as a result of derived investments and growth, says Kristian Thulesen Dahl.

When the facility is completed at Østhavnen in 2026, the imported CO2 can be used, for example, in conversion to green fuels via P2X technology or to improve growth rates in greenhouses with Fidelis' patent pending CO2PowerGrow™ technologies.

About Port of Aalborg A/S

Port of Aalborg is a modern inland port with a 360 degree catchment area, intermodal logistics solutions and a focus on the realization of Aalborg Municipality's business and sustainability strategy. Based on our development strategy, we are increasingly changing the focus from the water side to the land side and the development of the surrounding business park, which has been designated as Aalborg's future growth zone. The Port of Aalborg A/S group includes 7 subsidiaries and 90 employees. Read more at www.portofaalborg.dk.

About Fidelis New Energy

Fidelis New Energy creates, owns, and operates climate impact infrastructure across the project lifecycle, including infrastructure origination, engineering/design, investment, delivery, and operational asset management. Fidelis focuses primarily on carbon capture, utilization and sequestration, renewable fuels, low or negative carbon intensity products, and decarbonization innovation and technology.

The Fidelis approach builds upon our proprietary ESG-centric RACER™ framework where we collaborate with a diverse set of industry experts to select attractive markets and projects, then work collaboratively and iteratively to improve environmental and financial performance by utilizing proven technologies from leading global providers.

Fidelis has a portfolio of patent pending technologies that enable climate benefits through the innovative integration of proven technologies. These technologies include FidelisH2™, which enables the production of lifecycle carbon neutral hydrogen from natural gas and renewable energy, CO2PowerGrow™, which utilizes waste heat and CO2 from CO2 loading, compression, and receiving facilities to enhance growth rates in greenhouses, H2PowerGrow™, which utilizes waste heat and CO2 from FidelisH2 hydrogen production facilities to enhance greenhouse production, and H2PowerCool™, for providing data centers with lifecycle carbon neutral power and highly efficient cooling using power and direct-drive steam chillers utilizing hydrogen produced utilizing the FidelisH2 technologies, enabling carbon neutral data centers.

Fidelis New Energy is headquartered in Houston, Texas with offices in Baton Rouge, Louisiana and Copenhagen, Denmark. For more information, visit www.fidelisnewenergy.com

Contact:

Fidelis New Energy, LLC

109 N. Post Oak, Suite 140

Houston, TX 77024

(832) 551-3300

Fidelisinfra.com

