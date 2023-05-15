Free Webinar - Managing Friendships When School is Out for the Summer

Parents invited to join NYT Best-Selling Author Rosalind Wiseman for Fusion Education Group (FEG) hosted webinar

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Friendships can go awry when summer break starts, routines stop, and unpredictability aggravates adolescents and teens. Families are welcome to attend a free webinar where they can learn how to best navigate the summer stressors on kids' friendships.

"We see our kids ride the highs and lows of the seasons, and we are right there with them," said Christina Seamster, PhD, Fusion Academy Area Head of School. "Many parents see how adolescence is drastically different from their own and think they can't relate to their kids, but they can, and they do."

FEG, a national leader in personalized learning, continues its free national webinar series. FEG is committed to empowering parents to best support their children's social, emotional, and physical well-being and academic success.

"Parents want to feel confident in their ability to teach their teens how to cope with conflict," said New York Times best-selling author Rosalind Wiseman. "Relationships are complicated at any age. When you combine summer and teenagers, parents can suddenly feel ill-equipped to communicate concerns and how to guide their child to a better place."

Title: Managing Friendships Over Summer Break

Guest Speaker: Rosalind Wiseman

Date and Time: Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at 1:00 PM in Eastern Time (US and Canada)

Registration: Families can register here (a zoom link will follow)

Attendees can expect to learn how to:

Understand young people's emotions and their social dynamics

Talk to children about concerns with their friend groups

Define loyalty in friendships and other relationships

Establish and maintain boundaries during seasonal school breaks

Strengthen communication about friendships between adults and young people

"There are countless channels coming at kids today that make friendship that much more complicated," Wiseman said. "We'll explore being involved in children's social lives in a way that builds their resilience and comforts them at the same time."

Wiseman is the author of multiple New York Times Best Sellers including Queen Bees and Wannabes: Helping Your Daughter Survive Cliques, Gossip, Boyfriends, and the New Realities of Girl World—the groundbreaking, best-selling book that was the basis for the movie and Broadway Musical Mean Girls, and Masterminds & Wingmen: Helping Our Boys Cope with Schoolyard Power. Learn more about Rosalind here.

"Our national webinars continue to bring renowned speakers, who have expertise and wisdom to share with families about the joys of parenthood and its greatest challenges." Seamster said.

Seamster is the Area Head of School of Fusion Academy Boca Raton and Fusion Academy Palm Beach Gardens. Fusion Academy has a third campus in Miami. She added, "Families may also wish to explore one of our programs for their children who are craving structure this summer."

Summer is the perfect time to partner with Fusion when students can get ahead of next year's studies, remediate a course, or explore a favorite subject area. Fusion also offers executive skills programs and post-secondary counseling. Fusion offers more than 250 summer courses. Seamster invited families to attend a Summer Open House, Wednesday Jun 21, 2023, at 6:00 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada). Register here.

Seamster added that families can take advantage of a limited-time 20-percent discount when they enroll in summer courses. Whether a student wants to intend in person, virtually or combine both, Fusion tailors courses to meet a family's summer needs.

"Just because school is out for the summer, doesn't mean that learning is recessed, too." Seamster said.

FEG is guided by the fundamental belief in the immense potential in every person; its mission is to help each student flourish, academically, socially, and emotionally. FEG hosts monthly webinars free and open to the public to support parents raising middle and high schoolers. Families can find recent webinars and additional social, emotional, and academic resources here.

About Fusion Education Group: Fusion Education Group (FEG) is a revolutionary innovator in personalized education. FEG provides accredited personalized education for 10,000 middle and high school students annually at Fusion Academy, with 80 campuses that offer one-to-one instruction; Barnstable Academy, which offers traditional college prep in a small school setting in New Jersey; and Fusion Global Academy, which offers one-to-one personalized education through a completely virtual campus that serves students in all 50 states and 33 countries. Learn more about FEG's national events here.

