ENVOY SOLUTIONS JOINS U.S. EPA SMARTWAY® TRANSPORT PARTNERSHIP

GLENVIEW, Ill., May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Envoy Solutions today announced that it joined the SmartWay® Transport Partnership, an innovative collaboration between the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and industry that provides a framework to assess the environmental and energy efficiency of goods movement supply chains.

(PRNewsfoto/Envoy Solutions) (PRNewswire)

Envoy Solutions will contribute to the Partnership's savings of 357 million barrels of oil, $47.6 billion in fuel costs, 2.7 million tons of NOX, and 112,000 tons of PM. This is equivalent to eliminating annual energy use in over 23 million homes. By joining SmartWay Transport Partnership, Envoy Solutions demonstrates its strong environmental leadership and corporate responsibility.

"We are honored to be recognized as a SmartWay Partner because it represents Envoy Solutions' commitment to being a leader in promoting sustainability," said Jon Cox, Chief Supply Chain Officer for Envoy Solutions. "As a responsible corporate citizen, we believe it is our responsibility to minimize our environmental footprint, and we look forward to continuing to identify and implement the most effective solutions to create a clean, healthy, and sustainable world for all."

Developed jointly in early 2003 by EPA and Charter Partners represented by industry stakeholders, environmental groups, American Trucking Associations, and Business for Social Responsibility, this innovative program was launched in 2004. Partners rely upon SmartWay tools and approaches to track and reduce emissions and fuel use from goods movement.

The Partnership currently has over 3,000 Partners including shipper, logistics companies, truck, rail, barge, and multimodal carriers.

About Envoy Solutions:

Glenview, Ill.-based Envoy Solutions is a specialized distributor and solution provider serving the U.S. market through a family of regional distributors. We specialize in Jan-San, foodservice, packaging, and marketing execution. Envoy Solutions offers a broad catalog of top brands and products, along with deep expertise and advice, to help our client-partners succeed. We are driven to make facilities cleaner and more sustainable, people safer, and operations more productive, every day. For more information, please visit www.envoysolutions.com .

For information about the SmartWay Transport Partnership visit www.epa.gov/smartway.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Envoy Solutions