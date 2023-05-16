FreshRealm Strengthens Leadership Position in U.S. Fresh Meals Category with Significant Investment in Facilities and Infrastructure

To Meet Growing Customer Demand for Fresh Meals, FreshRealm Expands its Reach with Three New Facilities

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FreshRealm , a leading provider of fresh meals for top retailers nationwide, announced today it has initiated plans to expand its national operational and production footprint to nearly 1 million square feet with a strategic investment in three new leading-edge facilities, which includes the purchase of the operational infrastructure of Blue Apron.

The investment furthers the company's commitment to lead the fresh prepared meals $46 billion market opportunity[1] through the national expansion of its state-of-the-art production facilities. FreshRealm will solidify its national and regional reach with facilities in Linden, New Jersey and Richmond, California transferred from Blue Apron. In addition, it will separately open a new facility in Lancaster, Texas, just outside of Dallas. The Blue Apron acquired infrastructure includes equipment, know-how and an expanded workforce that will broaden FreshRealm's capabilities and efficiencies.

"The investments in facilities and infrastructure are part of our company's strategic growth, which we announced during our most recent $200m capital raise in July 2022," said Michael Lippold, Founder & CEO of FreshRealm. "FreshRealm is the only fresh meals provider to deliver a national platform that simplifies how fresh ready-to-heat, ready-to-cook and meal kits are delivered through the supply chain and brought to consumers' tables."

This increased capacity will allow FreshRealm to continue to address the growing omnichannel retail environment and rising consumer demand for quality, value driven, consistent fresh meals. FreshRealm partners with leading retailers nationwide; currently including Amazon Fresh, Blue Apron, Everytable, Kroger, Publix, Marley Spoon, Meijer and Walmart to deliver customized meal solutions.

Strategically located to ensure national distribution while optimizing regional just in time delivery, FreshRealm's facilities assemble a full range of meals and fulfillment capabilities under one roof. The facilities will continue to operate with a horizontally integrated supply chain. This proprietary model includes a best-in-class food quality and safety management system to ensure that the freshest and highest quality meals are produced.

FreshRealm is uniquely positioned to offer a custom build solution that addresses every retailer and consumer need. Consumers continue to be time-starved and seek quality meal solutions, with retailers vying for more share of stomach – especially as consumers spend less on dining out. The announcement today continues to solidify FreshRealm's position as the go-to partner for retail in providing quality meals across channels that meet the needs of today's hybrid shoppers.

About FreshRealm

FreshRealm partners with leading retailers to solve everyday meals.

With a belief that we all Connect Through Meals, FreshRealm's team of culinary experts curate a range of inspired meals using the very best ingredients so that consumers can enjoy delicious, fresh meals with little to no effort. The company provides private label and branded end-to-end solutions from product design, sourcing, commercialization, manufacturing, logistics, through marketing & promotion.

