Intelligent Audit Named a Representative Vendor in the 2023 Gartner® Market Guide for Freight Audit and Payment Providers

Intelligent Audit continues to redefine freight audit and payment services with its cutting-edge technology, empowering shippers with actionable data-driven insights.

ROCHELLE PARK, N.J., May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Intelligent Audit is a global leader in multi-modal freight audit and payment, business intelligence analytics, and secure carrier payment processing. The company has been recognized for the seventh consecutive year in the Gartner® Market Guide for Freight Audit and Payment Providers for 2023 . "We believe this underscores our consistent performance and innovation in the freight audit and payment (FAP) industry," Intelligent Audit CEO Hannah Testani said.

Gartner names Intelligent Audit a Representative Vendor for Freight Audit and Payment Providers in 2023

The Gartner Market Guide highlights key industry trends and the growing importance of FAP providers in helping shippers optimize their transportation spend, increase visibility, and measure sustainability impacts.

Intelligent Audit's innovative approach utilizes big data and machine learning for anomaly detection, transforming the freight auditing provider into a more valuable, less commoditized service provider.

"We are proud to be recognized in the Gartner® Market Guide for Freight Audit and Payment Providers for 2023. We believe it highlights our commitment to delivering specialized FAP services that leverage the power of data and advanced technology to drive meaningful insights and cost savings for our clients," Testani said. "Our position as a specialized FAP solution provider sets us apart in the market. It enables us to address the evolving needs of shippers in an increasingly complex and demanding landscape."

The Gartner report emphasizes the value of FAP data in providing actionable insights for shippers to improve operational processes and customer experience and reduce freight costs. Moreover, it outlines the importance of selecting FAP vendors with robust security measures and certifications to protect data.

Intelligent Audit offers a comprehensive suite of services that includes multimodal transportation invoice audit, business intelligence analytics, and secure carrier payment processing.

Gartner, Market Guide for Freight Audit and Payment Providers, Brock Johns, Brian Whitlock, et al.., 30 January 2023. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Intelligent Audit

Founded in 1996, Intelligent Audit is the global leader in multimodal transportation invoice audit, business intelligence analytics, and secure carrier payment processing. Intelligent Audit helps ensure carriers get paid what they're owed on time while providing shippers with actionable, data-driven insights that take the guesswork out of decision-making. Robust machine learning algorithms quickly identify anomalous patterns in transportation spend, paving the way for a more efficient, cost-effective supply chain. For more information, visit www.intelligentaudit.com .

