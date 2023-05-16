Monaco® Cocktails Debuts New Ready-to-Drink Margarita Line

The Fast-Growing Canned Cocktail Brand Expands Tequila Portfolio with Four Margarita SKUs in Classic and Spicy Varieties

MIAMI, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Building upon consistent double-digit growth in recent years driven by innovation in the single-serve category, Monaco® Cocktails today announces a new line of ready-to-drink Margaritas. Expanding upon the brand's popular tequila portfolio, the line includes two distinct flavor profiles: Lime and Watermelon, with Classic and Spicy varieties for each.

Launching ahead of summer, when consumers are especially excited to be out and about with friends, Monaco Margaritas are expected to be the premier drink for those who are ready to "awaken the party spirit." Featuring a high-energy packaging design, each can packs a punch at 9% ABV. With zero carbonation, malt or gluten, Monaco Margaritas are full of flavor and taste like the real deal - but even better.

Capitalizing on a fast-growing category, margaritas are the number one bestselling cocktail in the United States with the top SKUs alone accounting for a $225 million value, according to Neilsen. "Beyond the popularity of tequila-based drinks like margaritas, consumers are more interested than ever in exploring new flavors – especially spicy ones," said Don Deubler, CEO of Monaco's Parent Company, Atomic Brands. "Our Margarita line speaks to this demand and allows customers to either feel the spirit or feel the spice."

Monaco® Margaritas is welcomed amongst the brand's line of vodka-based Hard Lemonades, including newly launched Strawberry, as well as their well-known baseline canned cocktails: Lime Crush, Watermelon Crush, Citrus Rush and Blue Crush.

Monaco® Margaritas are currently available at convenience stores nationwide for $2.50-2.99/12oz can. To find a retailer near you, please visit the store locator. For more information on Monaco® Cocktails, please visit: drinkmonaco.com, and follow along on Instagram and Facebook (@drinkmonaco).

About Atomic Brands

Privately-owned Miami-based spirits company, Atomic Brands, was founded in 2006 with a focus on creating in-demand products with exceptional, uncompromised quality. With a portfolio of products including the award-winning artisan canned cocktail, Monaco Cocktails, and the premium coffee-flavored whiskey, Kentucky Coffee, Atomic Brands is committed to continually developing high-quality innovations across several drinking and lifestyle occasions.

