Perricone MD Expands Vitamin C Ester Collection with Two New Launches

SAN FRANCISCO, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Perricone MD, the brand known for breakthrough, science-backed skincare solutions, has announced two new additions to its award-winning Vitamin C Ester Collection, the Brightening & Exfoliating Polish and Intensive Dark Spot Treatment.

These new innovations harness the power of the brand's proprietary Vitamin C Ester, a potent and highly stable form of antioxidant vitamin C. Vitamin C Ester helps give the appearance of collagen-rich skin by smoothing, brightening and helping to minimize the look of discoloration over time. Unlike traditional vitamin C, Vitamin C Ester is fat-soluble and easily absorbable for maximum antioxidant benefits.

The Vitamin C Ester Brightening & Exfoliating Polish provides dual exfoliation for instant and long-term benefits to reveal a brighter, smoother and more radiant complexion. With ultra-fine silica, this weekly exfoliating treatment instantly eliminates dead skin cells and unclogs pores of debris, excess oil and impurity build-up without micro-tears or scratching. Also, formulated with an enzymatic fruit complex to minimize the look of dullness, dark spots and uneven tone over time. In clinical and consumer testing, 99% felt smoother, polished skin**, 97% showed significant improvement in skin tone, brightness and pore size† and 93% saw instantly brighter, more radiant and glowing skin**.

The Vitamin C Ester Intensive Dark Spot Treatment is a dark spot solution that helps diminish even the most stubborn pigmentations on the face, hands and body. Designed with alpha-arbutin, a molecule extracted from the bearberry plant and resorcinol, derived from pine tree bark, this potent solution visibly reduces age spots, dark brown sun spots and scarring caused by age, UV exposure and breakouts. In clinical testing, 100% showed a reduction in skin discoloration, dark spots and age spots*, 100% showed a reduction in redness and photodamage* and 96% showed significant improvement in skin brightness*.

"I am so excited that we are launching our first-ever physical exfoliating treatment." states Chief Marketing Officer, Jennifer Trovel. "It has taken us years to bring this formula to market as it had to deliver on the Perricone MD promise and not cause harm to the skin like traditional scrubs. The combination of the ultra-fine silica and enzymatic fruit complex provides a gentle yet comprehensive approach to exfoliation for a dramatic reduction in pore size, uneven skin tone and discoloration."

"Hyperpigmentation is one of the most challenging skin concerns to address and treat." says Robert Koerner, President of Perricone MD. "By utilizing our triple C technology, including our proprietary Vitamin C Ester, the Intensive Dark Spot Treatment was proven in our clinical studies and before and after photography to deliver superior results. At the core of Perricone MD is results, and with the launch of these new Vitamin C Ester additions, we are delivering on this promise in brand new formats for our customers."

The Vitamin C Ester Intensive Dark Spot Treatment (1 US fl. oz. / $69) and Vitamin C Ester Brightening & Exfoliating Polish (2 US fl. oz. / $69) are now available on PerriconeMD.com and a variety of other retailers.

*In a clinical study of 32 women after 8 weeks.

**In a consumer study of 105 women using the polish 2 times per week for 28 days.

†In a clinical study of 35 women using the polish 2 times per week for 4 weeks.

About Perricone MD

For more than two decades, Perricone MD has been a holistic, three-tier skincare and wellness system. This consists of diet, essential dietary supplements and potent topical skincare solutions backed by powerful ingredients, cutting-edge research and extensive clinical and consumer studies.

Perricone MD was created by Dr. Nicholas Perricone, world-renowned author of New York Times best seller, The Wrinkle Cure. Dr. Perricone's seminal work challenged the prevailing norms of the skincare industry with its visionary approach to aging and introduction to the advantages of a healthy lifestyle.

Perricone MD is driven by the pursuit of fearless innovation and a stubbornly uncompromising spirit of excellence. Good enough has never been good enough—a belief that drives our commitment to consistently deliver targeted results. We continuously seek the truth in unlocking the powerful science behind healthy-looking skin, from the inside-out and outside-in.

