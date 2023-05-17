BENEFIT MANAGEMENT, LLC PROVIDES NOTICE OF DATA SECURITY EVENT

GREAT BEND, Kan., May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Benefit Management, LLC ("BML") discovered an incident that may affect some personal information maintained by BML. BML provides administrative services to healthcare entities including the administration of health benefit programs. This notice provides details of the incident, BML's response, and steps individuals may take to better protect against the possible misuse of their information should they feel it appropriate to do so.

What Happened? On or about April 1, 2022, BML became aware of suspicious activity related to a BML email account. We immediately launched an investigation, with the help of computer forensic specialists, to determine the nature and scope of the incident. That investigation determined that an unauthorized individual had access to certain BML email accounts from March 14, 2022, through April 2, 2022. We undertook a comprehensive and time-consuming review of all data contained within the impacted email accounts. Upon completion of this review, BML conducted a second intensive review of its files to obtain address information for impacted individuals. This review concluded on April 4, 2023. Through this review, we determined that certain information relating to individuals was included in the impacted data set. BML notified business partners of the event and offered to provide notice to impacted policy holders on their business partner's behalf. While we have seen no evidence of any actual or attempted misuse of information, BML we are notifying individuals in an abundance of caution and to make individuals aware of the incident.

What Information Was Involved? While the specific data elements vary for each potentially affected individual, the scope of information involved may include an individual's name, address, date of birth, Social Security number, diagnosis/condition, health insurance information, medical information, claims information, prescription information, medical record number, and Medicare/Medicaid identification number.

How Will Individuals Know If They Are Affected By This Incident? BML is mailing notice letters to individuals whose personal information was contained in the data at issue as requested by their business partners. If you did not receive a letter and would like to confirm if you were affected, you may contact our dedicated assistance line at 1-833-758-9100.

What We Are Doing. The confidentiality, privacy, and security of information in our care is among our highest priorities. Upon discovery of the suspicious activity, we immediately commenced an investigation to confirm the nature and scope of the incident. We also reported the event to law enforcement, and we are taking steps to implement additional safeguards related to data privacy and security. Out of an abundance of caution, we are offering twelve months of credit monitoring to any affected individuals.

What You Can Do. BML encourages individuals to remain vigilant against incidents of identity theft and fraud by reviewing your account statements and explanation of benefits, and monitoring your free credit reports for suspicious activity. You may also review the information contained in the below Steps You Can Take to Help Protect Personal Information.

Whom Should Individuals Contact for More Information? If individuals have questions, you can call our dedicated assistance line at 1-833-758-9100, available Monday through Friday, 8:00 am to 8:00 pm Central Time, excluding major U.S. holidays. Additionally, you can write to us at Benefit Management, LLC, 11221 Roe Avenue, Leawood, Kansas 66221.

STEPS YOU CAN TAKE TO HELP PROTECT PERSONAL INFORMATION

Monitor Your Accounts

Under U.S. law, a consumer is entitled to one free credit report annually from each of the three major credit reporting bureaus, Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion. To order your free credit report, visit www.annualcreditreport.com or call, toll-free, 1-877-322-8228. You may also directly contact the three major credit reporting bureaus listed below to request a free copy of your credit report.

Consumers have the right to place an initial or extended "fraud alert" on a credit file at no cost. An initial fraud alert is a 1-year alert that is placed on a consumer's credit file. Upon seeing a fraud alert display on a consumer's credit file, a business is required to take steps to verify the consumer's identity before extending new credit. If you are a victim of identity theft, you are entitled to an extended fraud alert, which is a fraud alert lasting seven years. Should you wish to place a fraud alert, please contact any one of the three major credit reporting bureaus listed below.

As an alternative to a fraud alert, consumers have the right to place a "credit freeze" on a credit report, which will prohibit a credit bureau from releasing information in the credit report without the consumer's express authorization. The credit freeze is designed to prevent credit, loans, and services from being approved in your name without your consent. However, you should be aware that using a credit freeze to take control over who gets access to the personal and financial information in your credit report may delay, interfere with, or prohibit the timely approval of any subsequent request or application you make regarding a new loan, credit, mortgage, or any other account involving the extension of credit. Pursuant to federal law, you cannot be charged to place or lift a credit freeze on your credit report. To request a security freeze, you will need to provide the following information:

Full name (including middle initial as well as Jr., Sr., II, III, etc.); Social Security number; Date of birth; Addresses for the prior two to five years; Proof of current address, such as a current utility bill or telephone bill; A legible photocopy of a government-issued identification card (state driver's license or ID card, etc.); and A copy of either the police report, investigative report, or complaint to a law enforcement agency concerning identity theft if you are a victim of identity theft.

Should you wish to place a credit freeze, please contact the three major credit reporting bureaus listed below:

Equifax Experian TransUnion https://www.equifax.com/personal/credit-report-services/ https://www.experian.com/help/ https://www.transunion.com/credit-help 1-888-298-0045 1-888-397-3742 1-800-916-8800 Equifax Fraud Alert P.O. Box 105069 Atlanta, GA 30348-5069 Experian Fraud Alert P.O. Box 9554 Allen, TX 75013 TransUnion Fraud Alert P.O. Box 2000 Chester, PA 19016 Equifax Credit Freeze, P.O. Box 105788 Atlanta, GA 30348-5788 Experian Credit Freeze, P.O.

Box 9554, Allen, TX 75013 TransUnion Credit Freeze, P.O.

Box 160, Woodlyn, PA 19094

Additional Information

You may further educate yourself regarding identity theft, fraud alerts, credit freezes, and the steps you can take to protect your personal information by contacting the consumer reporting bureaus, the Federal Trade Commission, or your state Attorney General. The Federal Trade Commission may be reached at: 600 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20580; www.identitytheft.gov ; 1-877-ID-THEFT (1-877-438-4338); and TTY: 1-866-653-4261. The Federal Trade Commission also encourages those who discover that their information has been misused to file a complaint with them. You can obtain further information on how to file such a complaint by way of the contact information listed above. You have the right to file a police report if you ever experience identity theft or fraud. Please note that in order to file a report with law enforcement for identity theft, you will likely need to provide some proof that you have been a victim. Instances of known or suspected identity theft should also be reported to law enforcement and your state Attorney General. This notice has not been delayed by law enforcement.

For Massachusetts Residents, Under Massachusetts law, you have the right to obtain any police report filed in regard to this incident. If you are the victim of identity theft, you also have the right to file a police report and obtain a copy of it.

For District of Columbia residents, the District of Columbia Attorney General may be contacted at: 400 6th Street, NW, Washington, DC 20001; 1-202-727-3400; and oag@dc.gov.

For Maryland residents, the Maryland Attorney General may be contacted at: 200 St. Paul Place, 16th Floor, Baltimore, MD 21202; 1-410-528-8662 or 1-888-743-0023; and www.oag.state.md.us.

For New Mexico residents, you have rights pursuant to the Fair Credit Reporting Act, such as the right to be told if information in your credit file has been used against you, the right to know what is in your credit file, the right to ask for your credit score, and the right to dispute incomplete or inaccurate information. Further, pursuant to the Fair Credit Reporting Act, the consumer reporting bureaus must correct or delete inaccurate, incomplete, or unverifiable information; consumer reporting agencies may not report outdated negative information; access to your file is limited; you must give your consent for credit reports to be provided to employers; you may limit "prescreened" offers of credit and insurance you get based on information in your credit report; and you may seek damages from violator. You may have additional rights under the Fair Credit Reporting Act not summarized here. Identity theft victims and active duty military personnel have specific additional rights pursuant to the Fair Credit Reporting Act. We encourage you to review your rights pursuant to the Fair Credit Reporting Act by visiting www.consumerfinance.gov/f/201504_cfpb_summary_your-rights-under-fcra.pdf, or by writing Consumer Response Center, Room 130-A, Federal Trade Commission, 600 Pennsylvania Ave. N.W., Washington, D.C. 20580.

For New York residents, the New York Attorney General may be contacted at: Office of the Attorney General, The Capitol, Albany, NY 12224-0341; 1-800-771-7755; or https://ag.ny.gov/.

For North Carolina residents, the North Carolina Attorney General may be contacted at: 9001 Mail Service Center, Raleigh, NC 27699-9001; 1-877-566-7226 or 1-919-716-6000; and www.ncdoj.gov.

For Rhode Island residents, the Rhode Island Attorney General may be reached at: 150 South Main Street, Providence, RI 02903; www.riag.ri.gov; and 1-401-274-4400. Under Rhode Island law, you have the right to obtain any police report filed in regard to this incident.

