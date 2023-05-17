Modern Health and Naomi Osaka Host Its First-Ever Family Huddle to Navigate Mental Health

New series supports families with age appropriate resources and guidance around healthy mental health habits

SAN FRANCISCO, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Modern Health, a leading global workplace mental health platform, launches Family Huddle, a new series designed to help families navigate mental health challenges. The Family Huddle Series will be hosted by Clinical Psychologist, Dr. Sharon Adusei, who brings over a decade of experience in children and family mental health - and the first installment on Saturday May 20 at 9 a.m. (PDT)/12 p.m. (EDT) will feature Modern Health's Chief Community Health Advocate, entrepreneur, and tennis champion Naomi Osaka.

Modern Health is the comprehensive mental health and wellness platform that combines the WHO well-being assessment, self-service wellness kits, a global network of certified coaches and licensed therapists, all available in a single app. (PRNewsfoto/Modern Health) (PRNewswire)

According to a recent Pew Research Center report, kids' mental health is the number one concern for parents. To empower families and caregivers, Modern Health's first Family Huddle will explore strategies for building positive mental health habits to help families openly discuss this important, and traditionally stigmatized topic. As a first-time expectant mother, Naomi will also share her own experience with mental health and answer questions from some of the youngest audience members.

"Kids are very impressionable. As a child I remember even the small things made a large impact on me. My hope is that all children feel safe enough to express themselves and know that it is OK to verbalize all their thoughts, hopes, dreams as well as their worries," said Osaka. "That's why I am so happy to be working with Modern Health to support family and children's mental health, like this Family Huddle and the children's meditations."

During the event, the audience will be led through one of Osaka and Modern Health's recently launched meditations developed specifically for children. Narrated by Osaka, the meditations are personalized for children ages five to seven, eight to eleven, and nine and older, covering important topics like how to manage overwhelming feelings, applying skills like self-compassion, and grounding exercises to help strong emotions settle.

"With the rising youth mental health crisis, it is more important than ever to teach our children positive mental health habits. This includes not only focusing on quality interventions, but helping kids build skills to manage ongoing stress at home, school, and around the world," said Dr. Adusei. "With this new series, along with the free and publicly available series of children's meditations, our goal is to help families get started on supporting their child's and their own well-being journeys and take those initial steps to developing positive mental health habits."

In addition to children's meditations, Modern Health offers comprehensive support for parents, caregivers, teens and children. Our approach prioritizes having multiple care options available for family care including therapists & coaches experienced in working with parents & caregivers, therapists with expertise in working with kids and teens, self-guided resources including our Journey of Parenting podcast, courses, meditations, and evidence-based activities on topics like family resilience, helping kids cope with stress, and more. We have also developed a new parenting series of Circles, Modern Health's award-nominated group care offering, for parents and caregivers on topics including parenting burnout.

To join Modern Health's first-ever Family Huddle with guest Naomi Osaka, register here.

You can also access the free and publicly available children's meditations here.

About Modern Health

Modern Health is the comprehensive global mental health solution offering employees access to one-on-one, group, and self-serve digital resources for their emotional, professional, social, financial, and physical well-being needs - all within a single platform. Whether someone wants to proactively manage stress or treat depression, Modern Health guides people to the right care at the right time. Modern Health empowers companies to help all their employees be the best version of themselves, and believes in meeting people wherever they are in their mental health journey.

