Couchbase to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ: BASE), the cloud database platform company, today announced that Company management will participate in upcoming investor conferences.

Chair, President and CEO Matt Cain will present at the William Blair 43rd Annual Growth Stock Conference in Chicago, Illinois. The presentation will take place on Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. CT / 11:00 a.m. ET. Couchbase management will also participate in investor meetings.

Additionally, Chief Financial Officer Greg Henry will participate in the Baird 2023 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference in New York, New York. The presentation will take place on Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 6:05 a.m. PT / 9:05 a.m. ET. Couchbase management will also participate in investor meetings.

