The NPLA Conference, The Largest Private Lending Conference in the U.S., Comes to Atlantic City, N.J. June 19-21

Networking, education, and entertainment remain hallmarks of conference programming and surrounding 3-day event

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J., May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jonathan L. Hornik, Esq. and Private Lender Law, the practice group of LaRocca Hornik Rosen & Greenberg (LHR&G), have unveiled the 58th edition of the NPLA Conference (formerly the Pitbull Conference). The must-attend private lending conference will take place at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino from June 19 to 21, 2023.

June 19-21Hard Rock Hotel and Casino / Atlantic City, NJ www.NPLAConference.com (PRNewswire)

The NPLA Conference is the private lending industry's ultimate destination for networking, education, and entertainment. From start to finish, the conference program is tailored around creating opportunities for private lending industry professionals to meet others and build serious, profitable deal-making partnerships.

"As we've rebranded from the Pitbull Conference to the NPLA Conference, we've acted on feedback from sponsors, lending leaders and brokers throughout the private lending industry — people want to do business, learn, and have a good time," Hornik said. "To do that, you have to get the right people in the right rooms, at the right time. And that's what we do through groundbreaking networking opportunities, top-tier education, and unforgettable entertainment."

NPLA's special guest speaker will be renowned CNBC Senior Analyst and commentator Ron Insana, a bestselling author and trailblazing financial journalist who will offer breaking-edge market analysis during his keynote. Known for more than four decades of TV news coverage, Insana is a well-respected name in the financial industry who has authored four books on investing and reading the financial markets. Insana is also host of the nationally syndicated radio program The Market Score Board Report.

In addition to Insana, the conference boasts an array of influential featured speakers including Devyn Bachman, SVP of Research and Ops., at the U.S. housing analysis firm John Burns Research & Consulting. She will delve into the quantitative and qualitative trends driving the current market conditions for investors and lenders involved in the housing market.

"The conference has long offered a wealth of meaningful insights into private lending trends and offers invaluable guidance from experts on how to prosper in these challenging times," Hornik said. "When you explore these changes alongside people with shared interests and goals, you naturally learn and work together, and every single person walks away with the connections they need to get business done."

The NPLA Conference doesn't stop at great programming. Each day is packed with networking opportunities and unforgettable after-parties ensuring that the conversations and connections continue beyond the conference walls. Events include a cocktail reception to end the evening of June 20 and NPLA member mixer and official after-party on June 21. An opening poker tournament on June 19 features an appearance from Molly Bloom, the nationally recognized operator of the world's largest private poker games and author of the best-selling memoir Molly's Game. Proceeds from the charitable tournament will go to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital.

"Every NPLA Conference builds private lending industry relationships through entertainment, and that remains a priority for Atlantic City's conference as well," Hornik said. "There will be plenty of chances for attendees to informally connect while discussing business throughout the conference."

Hornik and Private Lender Law acquired the National Private Lenders Association (NPLA) last year, and shortly after, rebranded the Pitbull Conference as the NPLA Conference. The rebranded conference reflects the vital role that the association now plays in the thrice-annual conference.

When discussing the importance of the NPLA Conference in the private lending world, Hornik cites his own attendance over more than a decade, an investment which built the foundation on many meaningful and profitable relationships for him.

"As an attendee, speaker, and exhibitor, I built strong and meaningful business relationships through the NPLA Conference, and it played a key role in growing Private Lending Law into the largest full-service law firm in the U.S. private lending industry," Hornik said. "The conference has always brought people together to do business, and under our vision, it will continue to do so in new and exciting ways for anyone who attends."

The 58th NPLA Conference will take place June 19-21, 2023, at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

About Private Lender Law

Private Lender Law provides comprehensive real estate legal services nationwide for private lenders. With a presence in all 50 states, the firm has extensive expertise and experience in 24-hour loan closings, foreclosure/workout advice, licensing and regulatory review, topical legal research and analysis, nationwide title review, master loan purchase agreements, private placements, co-lender and participation agreements, as well as other legal services. For information, visit www.privatelenderlaw.com

About the National Private Lenders Association (NPLA)

The mission of the NPLA is to support, protect, and grow the Private Lending Industry. The NPLA serves as a platform where members collaborate, share ideas, and stay informed. We advise and educate the public, as well as both state and federal policymakers, on the vital role Private Lending plays in real estate markets throughout the United States. For information, visit www.NPLAonline.com

