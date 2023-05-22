Business Break
Certain Radnor Re Entities Announce Results of Tender Offers for Certain Outstanding Series 2019-1 and 2020-1 Mortgage Insurance-Linked Notes

Published: May. 22, 2023 at 9:00 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago

HAMILTON, Bermuda, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Radnor Re 2019-1 Ltd. ("RMIR 2019-1") and Radnor Re 2020-1 Ltd. ("RMIR 2020-1" and, together with RMIR 2019-1, as applicable, the "Issuer") today announced the tender results of their previously announced offers to purchase (each an "Offer") any and all of the Mortgage Insurance-Linked Notes listed in the table below (the "Notes").

The Issuer has conducted each Offer in accordance with the conditions set forth in the relevant Offer to Purchase of each of RMIR 2019-1 and RMIR 2020-1 dated May 15, 2023 (each, as amended from time to time, an "Offer to Purchase") and related Notice of Guaranteed Delivery dated May 15, 2023 (collectively with the applicable Offer to Purchase, the "Offer Documents"). Capitalized terms used but not defined in this press release have the meanings ascribed to such terms in the Offer Documents.

As of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on Friday, May 19, 2023, approximately $704 million aggregate original principal amount of the Notes had been validly tendered and not properly withdrawn as set forth in the table below.

Series

Notes

144A CUSIP

Reg S CUSIP

ISIN

Original
Principal
Amounts

Percentage of
Original
Principal
Amounts
Tendered and
Accepted

Original
Principal
Amounts
Tendered and
Accepted

RMIR 2019-1

M-1B

75049SAB9

G7341QAB4

US75049SAB97

$174,563,000

85.78 %

$149,746,910

RMIR 2019-1

M-2

75049SAC7

G7341QAC2

US75049SAC70

$192,937,000

97.60 %

$188,315,933

RMIR 2019-1

B-1

75049SAD5

G7341QAD0

US75049SAD53

$21,137,000

95.27 %

$20,137,000

RMIR 2020-1

M-1B

750493AB4

G73441AB6

US750493AB43

$133,675,000

90.99 %

$121,625,000

RMIR 2020-1

M-1C

750493AC2

G73441AC4

US750493AC26

$77,617,000

83.19 %

$64,567,000

RMIR 2020-1

M-2A

750493AD0

G73441AD2

US750493AD09

$125,051,000

97.60 %

$122,051,000

RMIR 2020-1

M-2B

750493AE8

G73441AE0

US750493AE81

$43,120,000

54.05 %

$23,308,000

RMIR 2020-1

B-1

750493AF5

G73441AF7

US750493AF56

$21,560,000

65.04 %

$14,023,000

The settlement date for the Notes tendered and accepted for purchase in each Offer is expected to occur on Tuesday, May 23, 2023.

BofA Securities, Inc. is the dealer manager for each Offer. For additional information regarding the terms of each Offer, please contact BofA Securities, Inc. at (980) 387-3907 or (888) 292-0070 (toll-free); Requests for the Offer Documents may be directed to Global Bondholder Services Corporation at (212) 430-3774 or (855) 654-2014 (toll-free).

This announcement does not constitute an invitation to participate in an Offer in or from any jurisdiction in or from which, or to or from any person to or from whom, it is unlawful to make such Offer under applicable securities laws or otherwise. The distribution of materials relating to each Offer, and the transactions contemplated by each Offer, may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions where it is legal to do so. Each Offer is void in all jurisdictions where it is prohibited. If materials relating to each Offer come into your possession, you are required by the applicable Issuer to inform yourself of and to observe all of these restrictions. The materials relating to each Offer do not constitute, and may not be used in connection with, an offer or solicitation in any place where offers or solicitations are not permitted by law. If a jurisdiction requires that an Offer be made by a licensed broker or dealer and the Dealer Manager or any affiliate of the Dealer Manager is a licensed broker or dealer in that jurisdiction, such Offer shall be deemed to be made by the Dealer Manager or such affiliate on behalf of the applicable Issuer in that jurisdiction.

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/certain-radnor-re-entities-announce-results-of-tender-offers-for-certain-outstanding-series-2019-1-and-2020-1-mortgage-insurance-linked-notes-301830726.html

SOURCE Radnor Re 2019-1 Ltd. and Radnor Re 2020-1 Ltd.

