HANDSFREE HEALTH ANNOUNCES PERSONAL EMERGENCY RESPONSE SPEAKER

WAYNE, Pa., May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HandsFree Health™, provider of WellBe® – a secure, HIPAA-compliant, voice-enabled virtual health assistant platform – announced today, the addition of a Personal Emergency Response Speaker to their product offering. HandsFree Health provides state-of-the-art, secure, HIPAA-compliant medical alert devices via smartwatch, pendant – and now – speaker. Each device is independent and available for individual purchase.

Four Out Of Five Americans Over 65 Want Their Care Managed Within Their Homes.

"HandsFree Health is focused on helping aging Americans reinvent the way healthcare is managed," said Mike Cardillo, CEO of HandsFree Health. "Four out of five Americans over 65 want their care managed within their homes. HandsFree Health provides more accessible and efficient products for home healthcare," said Dan Messina, President of HandsFree Health. "Our PERS speaker reflects HandsFree Health's commitment to providing leading technology for caregivers and older adults, to make managing their health and safety easier by utilizing WellBe's digital voice platform and compatible medical alert devices."

HandsFree Health is a premier medical and home healthcare SaaS (software as a service), offering an innovative way for seniors and caregivers to manage medications, receive health answers, and track medical device readings – all through their HIPAA-compliant, secure, 4G LTE enabled mobile PERS (personal emergency response system) smartwatch, pendant and speaker.

About HandsFree Health™

HandsFree Health offers a suite of SaaS for health and PERS needs for consumers and businesses to move individuals closer to compliance and optimal health. HandsFree Health makes intelligently designed, fully-integrated health and wellness platforms. HandsFree Health has quickly become the benchmark for voice technology in healthcare. WellBe is a secure, voice-activated assistant, built on a trusted, HIPAA-compliant platform.

