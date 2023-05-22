Huawei completed ERP switch in 88 overseas units in 15 hours

BEIJING, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from chinadaily.com.cn:

Huawei Technologies Co has replaced legacy enterprise resources planning systems with its self-developed one - MetaERP system- in its 88 overseas subsidiaries in just 15 hours, highlighting its technological strengths and marking another victory for the company amid prolonged United States government restrictions.

ERP represents key software that underpins a company's business operations, ranging from accounting to supply chain management. It is widely seen as the most critical enterprise management IT system.

The 88 overseas units in 75 countries were the first batch of Huawei's global branches to complete the switch to its in-house MetaERP on May 13th, covering business sectors including cloud computing, devices, and information and communication technology, according to an article published on Huawei's online community for its employees Xinsheng.huawei.com on Monday.

The plan is to replace legacy ERP system with MetaERP in all of its more than 200 overseas units this year in two batches, Huawei said.

Facing different customers, transaction scenarios, accounting standards and tax differences in different countries, whether MetaERP can achieve global switching and support the normal operation of diversified global businesses is the key to MetaERP's comprehensive victory, the article said.

Ren Zhengfei, founder of Huawei, said earlier that: "ERP is not a small software. It is a world-class one developed entirely by us."

On May 13th, more than 1,000 Huawei employees in its 5 regional departments, 6 accounting sharing centers and 75 countries around the world worked together to complete the switch, according to the article.

The move marked the latest progress of Huawei's self-developed ERP system.

In late April, Tao Jingwen, a Huawei board member and president of its quality, business process and IT management department, said in a speech that: "We were cut off from the old ERP system and other core operation and management systems three years ago. Now, we are proud to announce that we have broken through that blockade and we have survived."

