Restaurant Brands International Inc. Announces Election of Directors

Published: May. 23, 2023 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago

TORONTO, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSX: QSR) (NYSE: QSR) ("RBI") today announced the results of the vote on the election of directors at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on May 23, 2023.

Restaurant Brands International Logo (CNW Group/Restaurant Brands International Inc.)
The total number of eligible votes represented in person or by proxy at the meeting was 395,029,406 representing 87.4% of all eligible votes.

RBI's proxy circular provided for ten nominees to the Board of Directors. The ten individuals nominated by the Board of Directors for election as directors of RBI were elected, each to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their respective successors are elected or appointed. Each nominee other than Ms. Fribourg was an incumbent director.

The votes cast with respect to each nominee were as follows:

Director Nominee

Votes For

%

Votes Against

%

Alexandre Behring

347,230,379

89.4

40,972,013

10.6

Maximilien de Limburg Stirum

387,134,845

99.6

1,377,607

0.4

J. Patrick Doyle

383,126,156

98.6

5,489,485

1.4

Cristina Farjallat

382,110,204

98.3

6,506,472

1.7

Jordana Fribourg

359,240,989

92.5

29,061,333

7.5

Ali Hedayat

367,434,373

94.7

20,763,016

5.3

Marc Lemann

359,883,054

92.7

28,316,775

7.3

Jason Melbourne

379,363,666

97.6

9,148,536

2.4

Daniel S. Schwartz

386,405,131

99.5

2,105,362

0.5

Thecla Sweeney

387,671,634

99.8

836,724

0.2

Final voting results on all matters at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be filed with Canadian and U.S. securities regulators.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc. is one of the world's largest quick service restaurant companies with approximately $35 billion in annual system-wide sales and approximately 30,000 restaurants in more than 100 countries. RBI owns four of the world's most prominent and iconic quick service restaurant brands – TIM HORTONS®, BURGER KING®, POPEYES®, and FIREHOUSE SUBS®. These independently operated brands have been serving their respective guests, franchisees and communities for decades. Through its Restaurant Brands for Good framework, RBI is improving sustainable outcomes related to its food, the planet, and people and communities. To learn more about RBI, please visit the company's website at www.rbi.com.

