Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey and RWJBarnabas Health Announce Three Late-Breaking Presentations at the 2023 ASCO Annual Meeting

Physician-scientists will present expansive new cancer research, including 33 accepted abstracts

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey and RWJBarnabas Health today announced that data from SWOG S1826, a randomized study of nivolumab(N)-AVD versus brentuximab vedotin(BV)-AVD in advanced stage (AS) classic Hodgkin lymphoma (HL), and two abstracts from the neoadjuvant I-SPY 2 trial evaluating oral paclitaxel, carboplatin, and dostarlimab (OPE/Cb/D) without and with trastuzumab in early-stage, high-risk breast cancer, have been selected as late-breaking presentations at the 2023 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, to be held both in person in Chicago and online from June 2-6.

"We are thrilled to have physician-scientists from our health system participate in two innovative clinical trials selected for three late-breaking presentations at this year's ASCO annual meeting, reinforcing our commitment to push the boundaries of science, provide patients with cutting-edge treatment options, and transform the way cancer is treated," said Steven K. Libutti, MD, FACS, Director, Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey and Senior Vice President, Oncology Services, RWJBarnabas Health. "As New Jersey's only NCI-Designated Comprehensive Cancer Center, we strive to offer our patients comprehensive cancer care, including access to novel therapeutic advances and game-changing clinical trials that have the potential to save, extend and improve the quality of patients' lives, and reshape the future of cancer management."

A total of 33 presentations and 9 publications have been accepted, highlighting research advances in several types of cancer, including lymphoma, pediatric, colorectal and breast cancer.

Highlights of additional accepted abstracts include the following:

Initial findings of the phase II study of biweekly TAS-102, irinotecan and bevacizumab in pre-treated metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC), found that TAS-102 with irinotecan plus bevacizumab is an effective second-line therapy for patients with mCRC.

Findings from a cross-sectional, retrospective analysis that aimed to determine the association of receipt of treatment summaries, follow-up care instructions (including where to obtain "routine cancer check-ups"), and type of doctor providing survivorship care on breast cancer screening (BCS) and cervical cancer screening (CCS) in female cancer survivors. The analysis demonstrated that follow-up instructions, which are part of the survivorship plan, have the greatest association with BCS and CCS among cancer survivors, but despite this, about 25% of BCS and CCS-eligible cancer survivors did not receive them.

Results from a phase Ib/II clinical trial evaluating the preliminary safety and efficacy of tinengotinib tablets as monotherapy and combination therapy in advanced solid tumors, which demonstrated that tinengotinib monotherapy was well-tolerated and the pharmacokinetics results may support dose recommendation for subsequent trials. Additionally, researchers observed encouraging anticancer activity of tinengotinib monotherapy in patients with heavily pre-treated solid tumors, including PC, HR+/HER2- BC, TNBC and CCA.

The full list of presentations at the 2023 ASCO Annual Meeting follows:

Oral Presentations

Abstract No. Title Presentation

Date/Time Location Abstract 8006 LINKER-MM1 study:

Linvoseltamab (REGN5458) in

patients with relapsed/refractory

multiple myeloma. Saturday, June 3, 2023,

3:15 p.m. CDT Hall D2 & Live Stream Abstract 9501 Significant durable response with

fianlimab (anti-LAG-3) and

cemiplimab (anti-PD-1) in advanced

melanoma: Post adjuvant PD-1

analysis. Monday, June 5, 2023, 3:00 p.m. CDT Hall D1 & Live Stream Abstract 1004 A phase 2 study of HER3-DXd in

patients (pts) with metastatic breast

cancer (MBC). Monday, June 5, 2023, 12:42 p.m. CDT Hall B1 & Live Stream Abstract 10008 Phase 2 study of larotrectinib in

children with newly diagnosed

infantile fibrosarcoma (IFS):

Children's Oncology Group (COG)

ADVL1823 cohort A. Sunday, June 4, 2023, 12:09 p.m. CDT S100a & Live Stream Poster Presentations

Abstract No. Title Presentation

Date/Time Location Abstract

LBA612

Oral paclitaxel and dostarlimab with

or without trastuzumab in early-

stage, high-risk breast cancer:

Results from the neoadjuvant I SPY

2 TRIAL. Sunday, June 4, 2023,

8:00 – 11:00 a.m. CDT Hall A & On Demand Abstract

TPS3625 Phase II/III study of circulating

tumor DNA as a predictive

biomarker in adjuvant chemotherapy

in patients with stage II colon

cancer: NRG-GI005 (COBRA). Monday, June 5, 2023,

8:00 – 11:00 a.m. CDT Hall A & On Demand Abstract

TPS5103 SWOG S1823/CCTG GCC1:

Translational observational

investigational study of the liquid

biomarker microRNA 371a-3p in

newly diagnosed germ cell

tumours—Real-world trial design,

rapid accrual, and robust secondary

use of data opportunities. Saturday, June 3, 2023,

8:00 – 11:00 a.m. CDT Hall A & On Demand Abstract

TPS5109 HB-300, a novel arenavirus-based

cancer immunotherapy in patients

with metastatic castration-resistant

prostate cancer. Saturday, June 3, 2023,

8:00 – 11:00 a.m. CDT Hall A & On Demand Abstract

TPS5110 A phase 1/2 study of combination

olaparib and radium-223 in men

with metastatic castration-resistant

prostate cancer with bone metastases

(COMRADE): A trial in progress. Saturday, June 3, 2023,

8:00 – 11:00 a.m. CDT Hall A & On Demand Abstract

TPS9594 A phase 2/3 trial in progress on

tebentafusp as monotherapy and in

combination with pembrolizumab in

HLA-A*02:01+ patients with

previously treated advanced non-

uveal melanoma (TEBE-AM). Saturday, June 3, 2023, 1:15 – 4:15 p.m. CDT Hall A & On Demand Abstract 532 A multicenter phase II study of

vaccines to prevent recurrence in

patients with HER-2–positive breast

cancer. Sunday, June 4, 2023, 8:00 – 11:00 a.m. CDT Hall A & On Demand Abstract 2561 Clinical outcomes of immune

checkpoint inhibitor treatment in

patients with classic cold tumors

identified to have a high tumor

mutational burden via ctDNA. Saturday, June 3, 2023, 8:00 – 11:00 a.m. CDT Hall A & On Demand Abstract 3085 Characterization of MCL-1 in

patients with colorectal cancer

(CRC): Expression, molecular

profiles, and outcomes. Monday, June 5, 2023,

8:00 – 11:00 a.m. CDT Hall A & On Demand Abstract 3531 Chemotherapeutic sensitivity in

colorectal cancer expressing low

RNA of wild type homologous

recombination genes. Monday, June 5, 2023,

8:00 – 11:00 a.m. CDT Hall A & On Demand Abstract 3590 Phase II study of biweekly TAS-

102, irinotecan and bevacizumab in

pre-treated metastatic colorectal

cancer (TABAsCO). Monday, June 5, 2023,

8:00 – 11:00 a.m. CDT Hall A & On Demand Abstract 3622 Molecular profiling and

characterization of the tumor

immune microenvironment (TME)

in appendiceal carcinoma (AC). Monday, June 5, 2023,

8:00 – 11:00 a.m. CDT Hall A & On Demand Abstract 4108 Comprehensive profiling of clock

genes expression in hepatocellular

carcinoma (HCC). Monday, June 5, 2023, 8:00 – 11:00 a.m. CDT Hall A & On Demand Abstract 4144 Correlation of comprehensive

molecular mapping of pancreatic

ductal adenocarcinoma with XPO1

mRNA expression levels to potential

clinical targets. Monday, June 5, 2023, 8:00 – 11:00 a.m. CDT Hall A & On Demand Abstract 4145 Clinical genomic implications of

transcriptional subtypes in

pancreatic cancer. Monday, June 5, 2023,

8:00 – 11:00 a.m. CDT Hall A & On Demand Abstract 4150 KRAS G12C-mutated pancreatic

cancer: Clinical outcomes based on

chemotherapeutic regimen. Monday, June 5, 2023,

8:00 – 11:00 a.m. CDT Hall A & On Demand Abstract 4151 Molecular and clinical correlates of

DSCR1 expression in pancreatic

cancer (PDAC). Monday, June 5, 2023,

8:00 – 11:00 a.m. CDT Hall A & On Demand Abstract 4167 The five periampullary cancers: Not

just different siblings but different

families—An international

multicenter cohort study. Monday, June 5, 2023,

8:00 – 11:00 a.m. CDT Hall A & On Demand Abstract 9548 A phase 1 study of fianlimab (anti-

LAG-3) in combination with

cemiplimab (anti-PD-1) in patients

with advanced melanoma: Poor-

prognosis subgroup analysis. Saturday, June 3, 2023, 1:15 – 4:15 p.m. CDT Hall A & On Demand Abstract 10628 Learned lessons from a US-wide

outreach program to broaden

enrollment to the PROMISE

Registry, a prostate cancer genetic

registry. Saturday, June 3, 2023,

1:15 – 4:15 p.m. CDT Hall A & On Demand Abstract 11018 Characterizing imposter syndrome

among oncologists on social media. Sunday, June 4, 2023,

8:00 – 11:00 a.m. CDT Hall A & On Demand Abstract 12075 Survivorship care and breast and

cervical cancer screening. Monday, June 5, 2023, 1:15 – 4:15 p.m. CDT Hall A & On Demand Poster Discussion Session Abstract 2519 A phase I/II trial investigating safety

and efficacy of autologous TAC01-

HER2 in relapsed or refractory solid

tumors. Saturday, June 3, 2023,

3:00 – 4:30 p.m. CDT S100bc & On Demand Abstract 3019 Preliminary safety and efficacy of

tinengotinib tablets as monotherapy

and combination therapy in

advanced solid tumors: A phase Ib/II

clinical trial. Saturday, June 3, 2023, 2:11 p.m. CDT S100bc & On Demand Abstract 4020 Not all treated KRAS-mutant

pancreatic adenocarcinomas are

equal: KRAS G12D and survival

outcome. Monday, June 5, 2023, 11:30 – 1:00 p.m. CDT Hall D2 & Live Stream Abstract 7515 Response-adapted therapy (tx) with

nivolumab plus brentuximab vedotin

(nivo + BV) without autologous

hematopoietic cell transplantation

(auto-HCT) in children, adolescents,

and young adults (CAYA) with low-

risk relapsed/refractory (R/R) classic

Hodgkin lymphoma (cHL):

CheckMate 744. Monday, June 5, 2023, 1:49 p.m. CDT E450 & On Demand Abstract Discussion 4 Aging in Survivors of Pediatric

Cancer Monday, June 5, 2023,

5:36 p.m. CDT S504 & On Demand Abstract LBA520 Oral paclitaxel, carboplatin, and

dostarlimab (OPE/Cb/D) without

and with trastuzumab in early-stage,

high-risk breast cancer: Results from

the neoadjuvant I-SPY 2 TRIAL. Sunday, June 4, 2023, 5:04 p.m. CDT Hall B1 & Live Stream Plenary Session Abstract LBA4 SWOG S1826, a randomized study

of nivolumab(N)-AVD versus

brentuximab vedotin (BV)-AVD in

advanced stage (AS) classic

Hodgkin lymphoma (HL). Sunday, June 4, 2023, 2:53 p.m. CDT Hall B1 & Live Stream Publication Only Session title Presentation title Presentation

Date/Time Location Abstract e16073 Preoperative pembrolizumab for

MSI high, EBV positive or PD-L1

positive locally advanced gastric

cancer followed by surgery and

adjuvant chemoradiation with

pembrolizumab: Interim results of a

phase 2 multi-center trial. N/A N/A Abstract e18723 Assessment of how differences in

efficacy and toxicity change

healthcare professionals' views on

presentation of treatment options. N/A N/A Abstract e15087 Safety and feasibility of the addition

of a radiosensitizing methionine-

restricted diet to radiation therapy. N/A N/A Abstract e17618 Comparing sentinel

lymphadenectomy and complete

lymphadenectomy among obese

patients (BMI >30) undergoing

minimally invasive hysterectomy for

early-stage endometrial cancer: An

ACS-NSQIP database study. N/A N/A Abstract e18605 Immediate inpatient toxicities

associated with CAR T-cell therapy:

Real world data from a national

inpatient sample. N/A N/A Abstract e24088 Barriers to offering female fertility

preservation to pediatric and young

adult oncology patients: A national

survey of pediatric hematology

oncology providers in the United

States and Canada. N/A N/A Abstract e12523 ctDNA detection before and during

systemic therapy for inflammatory

breast cancer. N/A N/A Abstract e16079 Outcomes of Helicobacter pylori

(HP) infection in esophageal cancer

(EC): A 5-year nationwide analysis. N/A N/A Abstract e19015 Pevonedistat plus belinostat in

relapsed/refractory acute myeloid

leukemia or myelodysplastic

syndrome: A phase I multicenter

study. N/A N/A

About Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey

As New Jersey's only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center, Rutgers Cancer Institute, together with RWJBarnabas Health, offers the most advanced cancer treatment options, including bone marrow transplantation, proton therapy, CAR T-cell therapy and complex surgical procedures. Along with clinical trials and novel therapeutics such as precision medicine and immunotherapy – many of which are not widely available – patients have access to these cutting-edge therapies at Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey in New Brunswick, Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey at University Hospital in Newark, as well as through RWJBarnabas Health facilities. To make a tax-deductible gift to support the Cancer Institute of New Jersey, call 848-932-8013 or visit www.cinj.org/giving.

