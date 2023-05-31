U.S. News & World Report Names Three Trilogy Health Services Communities Among Best for 2023-2024 in Senior Living

Campuses named for distinction in assisted living and memory care categories

LOUISVILLE, Ky., May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trilogy Health Services has three communities that have been recognized among the best by U.S. News & World Report in the 2023-2024 Best Senior Living Ratings.

Trilogy Health Services celebrates 25 years (PRNewswire)

The communities along with their award recognitions include Shelby Farms Senior Living (Shelbyville) Best Assisted Living (Personal Care), Best Memory Care, Cooper Trail Senior Living (Bardstown) Best Assisted Living (Personal Care), Best Memory Care, and Boonesboro Trail Senior Living (Winchester) Best Assisted Living (Personal Care). Ratings offer a look at the best senior living communities across the United States, to assist older adults and their loved ones when researching and choosing the right senior living community for them.

For 2023-2024 Best Senior Living, U. S. News rated each community on several criteria, including resident and family members' satisfaction with safety, care, community management and staff, value, and other services and amenities provided by the community.

"In every Trilogy campus, our teams are committed to delivering world-class hospitality services and amenities in senior living as well as exceptional care to our residents. We are honored to receive this designation and will continue to go above and beyond for those who call our communities home," Trilogy Health Services President and CEO Leigh Ann Barney said.

U.S. News evaluated nearly 4,000 communities in one or more of the following categories: independent living, assisted living, memory care, and continuing care retirement. U.S. News awards the designation of Best Senior Living only to those communities that satisfy U.S. News' statistical assessment of performance on consumer satisfaction surveys administered between April 2022 and November 2022, reflecting the viewpoints of more than 200,000 current residents and family members of residents living in thousands of senior living communities nationwide. Only 43% of the communities that U.S. News evaluated earned a "Best" rating.

"For the second consecutive year, U.S. News is providing in-depth information to help potential residents and their loved ones find the best place to help meet their needs," said Sumita Singh, senior vice president and general manager of Healthcare at U.S. News. "Communities that are highly rated excel in making residents feel safe, well cared for and highly satisfied by the services provided."

For more information on the U.S. News Best Senior Living, explore Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Search the hashtag #BestSeniorLiving

About Trilogy Health Services

Trilogy Health Services is an industry-leading operator of nearly 130 senior living communities throughout five states, including Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky, Michigan, and Wisconsin. The company has the honor of providing over 10,000 seniors with world-class clinical support, innovative lifestyle programs, and a culture built on the tenets of servant leadership and hospitality. Trilogy employs over 14,000 team members, is a certified Great Place to Work, one of Glassdoor's Top 100 Best Places to Work, and was named one of FORTUNE's Best Places to Work in Aging Services. To learn more about Trilogy Health Services, visit www.trilogyhs.com. To learn about job openings at Trilogy, visit www.trilogyjobs.com

About U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower consumers, business leaders and policy officials to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives and communities. A multifaceted digital media company with Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars, News, Real Estate and 360 Reviews platforms, U.S. News provides rankings, independent reporting, data journalism, consumer advice and U.S. News Live events. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Trilogy Health Services, LLC