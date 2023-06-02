Invisors Successfully Completes a System and Organization Controls 2® Examination

ATLANTA, June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Invisors a software as a system (SaaS) leader and Workday services partner, announces it has successfully completed a System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2® – Type II examination in accordance with the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants Security and Confidentiality Trust Services Categories and applicable Criteria. The completion of the examination exemplifies Invisors' commitment to its users to provide detailed information and assurance about the suitability of the design and operating effectiveness of our internal controls as they relate to our Workday implementation and support services.

Learn more by visiting invisors.com. (PRNewsfoto/Invisors) (PRNewswire)

"We are proud of our continued commitment to the security of the services we provide our customers," said Will Hardy, Partner at Invisors. "Our successful completion of a SOC 2® – Type II examination demonstrates Invisors' commitment to ensuring our global customers and partners are able to rely on the integrity and security of our services."

To request a copy of our SOC 2® report, please submit a request here info@invisors.com. Invisors' SOC 2® examination was conducted by Frazier & Deeter, LLC a firm nationally recognized for SOC examination and reporting services.

About Invisors

As a certified Workday Services partner, Invisors helps customers utilize their organizational data to make better-informed business decisions through the deployment of Workday. We believe the most important measure of our team's success is our client's ability to achieve their big-picture vision. From initial deployments to ongoing projects, we are focused on elevating perspectives + transforming results. Learn more by visiting invisors.com.

About SOC Examination and Reporting Services

System and Organization Controls (SOC) is a suite of service offerings CPAs may provide in connection with system-level controls of a service organization or entity-level controls of other organizations. Learn more about the SOC suite of services offerings here.

System and Organization Controls Suite of Services http://www.aicpa.org/soc4so (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Invisors