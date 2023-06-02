Puratos USA Expands its West Coast Operations with Series of California Investments

LOS ANGELES, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Puratos U.S., a leading bakery and sweet goods ingredient company, is pleased to announce the expansion of its West Coast operations with two key investments in the Los Angeles region—the installation of a new manufacturing line at its Rancho Dominguez facility and planned relocation to a state-of-the-art warehouse/distribution facility conveniently located 15 minutes away in Gardena, California. These strategic investments will further strengthen Puratos' operations to support its growing customer base in the region while reducing its carbon footprint.

Doubling dry capacity at its Dominguez facility, the new manufacturing line will be operational by the end of the year and produce Puratos' full line of dry products including bakery and sweet goods mixes and improvers. Meeting the highest standards of quality and food safety, it will feature cutting-edge technology with improved automation and an enhanced design that incorporates ergonomics and material flow. In parallel, sizable upgrades have been made to the factory infrastructure, including a new break room to improve the overall employee experience.

To optimize its logistics network and better serve customers in the region, the company is also relocating its warehousing/distribution from Rancho Cucamonga to a brand-new facility in Gardena just 5 miles from its plant. The transition will be completed by Fall 2023, and its strategic location will reduce transport time between its two facilities by over 52 miles, eliminating 30,000 truck miles and over 12 tons of CO2 annually.

In addition to modern infrastructure, the 86,000 square feet facility features environmentally friendly features, including LED lighting, an ESFR sprinkler system and on-site electrical charging for vehicles, waste reduction initiatives and responsible packaging practices. In the heart of South Bay's transportation corridors, the new location offers easy access to area freeways, airports and ports, providing greater accessibility and faster response times for its bakery and sweet goods clientele.

The decision to expand its base of operations on the West Coast underscores Puratos' commitment to meeting the evolving needs of its regional customers, allowing them to meet consumer demands more effectively and efficiently.

"These investments demonstrate our dedication to our customers, partners and people, and our commitment to the most sustainable operating model possible," said Andrew Brimacombe, President of Puratos U.S. "By expanding, consolidating and streamlining our operations, we are well-positioned to meet the rising demand for our products and further strengthen our partnerships throughout the critical Los Angeles market."

Puratos is an international company that offers a full range of innovative food ingredients and solutions for the bakery, sweet goods and chocolate categories. We serve primarily large industrial bakeries and retailers in the US, in addition to foodservice chains, distributors and artisan customers. Our US headquarters are in Pennsauken, NJ with a national footprint, and our global headquarters are in Belgium. At Puratos, we believe that food has extraordinary power in our lives. We do not take such a responsibility lightly. This is why we aim to help customers be successful with their business, by turning technologies and experience gathered from food cultures around the world into new opportunities. Together, we move the planet forward by creating innovative food solutions for the health and well-being of people everywhere.

