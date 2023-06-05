E-Home Household Services Holdings Limited Jiangxi Branch Established and Headquarters Signed New Contracts of Over RMB 10 Million in April to May

FUZHOU, China, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- E-Home Household Services Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH) (the "Company" or "eHome"), an integrated home services provider in China, the Company today announced E-Home Household Services Holdings Limited Service provider: YiJiaQin (Fujian) Jiangxi Branch of Household Services Group has been established.

Jiangxi branch is specializing in serving the Jiangxi market for domestic public order business (public order business refers to the business of companies, units, groups, buildings and apartments, etc.).

Meanwhile, eHome headquarters signed new contracts in April to May for Fuzhou Binhai Minshou Court, Fuzhou Binhai Shouqiju, Fuzhou Zhonglian Binjiang Building Community, Fuzhou Vanke Golden Garden, Shenzhen DTZ Fuzhou Industrial Bank, Fuzhou Poly Tang Yue Mansion, Fuzhou Sky City Marketing Center, Fuzhou Real Estate Office Building, Fuzhou Tianyue Phase II Marketing Center, Fujian Fuzhou Minhou Poly Read River Terrace, Yongtai Poly Tang Yue Marketing Center, Minhou Binjiang Project Phase I, Minhou Binjiang Project Phase II, Minhou Binjiang Project Phase III, Shimao ICT International and many other cleaning service projects with a combined amount of more than RMB 10 million.

Mr. Wenshan Xie, Chairman and CEO of E-Home, commented: "Jiangxi Branch will actively perform its functions and provide support for the rapid development of eHome in Jiangxi market. The establishment of the branch will better meet the needs of local people and inject new vitality into the domestic industry in Jiangxi. It will also enrich eHome's platform resources in Jiangxi and further expand its brand advantages, giving full play to the 'double advantage' of the company's platform and corporate resources and contributing to eHome's strategic goals and development layout. It will contribute to the strategic goals and development layout of eHome. It is also a full trust and affirmation of the company's professional ability, service level and corporate strength. The branch will definitely unite and write a new chapter of development with high morale and full of enthusiasm."

About E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited

Established in 2014, E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited is a Nasdaq-listed household service company based in Fuzhou, China. The Company, through its website and WeChat platform "e-home", provides integrated household services, including 1) installation and maintenance of home appliances and smart homes; 2) Housekeeping, nanny, confinement nurse and cleaning services; 3) Internet elderly care + home-based elderly care; 4) Hospital care; 5) Nanny delivery platform.

After years of development, the Company has formed two main services and four auxiliary services targeting at individual consumers (ToC) and business clients (ToB). 1) The ToC business focuses on nanny, confinement nurse, home-based elderly care and cleaning, and family comprehensive service supplemented by other housekeeping services. At present, it has successfully connected with metaverse technology to realize metaverse-based customer service as well as training of domestic workers. The ToB business focuses on public cleaning and cleaning robotic equipment. Four auxiliary services include 1) docking and application of metaverse technology to housekeeping and cleaning industries; 2) online and offline sales of medicine and health food (including nannies and nursing workers); 3) training on nannies and nursing workers to engage in health care in physical stores; 4) human resources (flexible employment).

E-Home has become a modern enterprise of comprehensive service for family life. The Company always adheres to the business philosophy of "solving every issue of customers with heart", and to the code of conduct of "doing everything well with heart". The Company aims to set the benchmark of the household service industry. For more information, visit the Company's website at http://www.ej111.com/ir.html.

Forward-Looking Statement

All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements in nature within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to consider risk factors, including those described in the Company's filings with the SEC, that may affect the Company's future results. All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company and its subsidiaries or persons acting on their behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these risk factors.

