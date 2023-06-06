Cranium Welcomes Former Google CISO Gerhard Eschelbeck to its Board

Cybersecurity Veteran Brings Industry Expertise to Guide Company's Next Phase of Growth

SHORT HILLS, N.J., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cranium , the leading AI security and trust software firm, announced today that industry stalwart Gerhard Eschelbeck, has joined the company's board of directors. With Eschelbeck's appointment, Cranium is poised to continue its pioneering work in the AI industry, harnessing his vast experience, strategic leadership, and innovative perspective.

"Eschelbeck's position on the board formalizes our shared vision to secure the AI revolution and is a significant milestone for Cranium," said Jonathan Dambrot, CEO and Co-Founder of Cranium. "His unparalleled expertise and innovative approach to security make him an outstanding addition to our board. His profound operational knowledge and rich strategic insights will significantly boost our next-level growth efforts, helping organizations ensure that their AI systems are secure, compliant, and trustworthy."

Eschelbeck is a highly regarded cybersecurity executive, startup venture advisor, and seasoned board member who brings extensive knowledge in the information technology industry spanning nearly three decades. Cranium's new board member is a proven entrepreneur and business leader who underscores the company's commitment to industry-leading solutions. Eschelbeck will be pivotal in helping drive its vision and strategy. At Qualys, he played a crucial role in establishing the category of cloud security, demonstrating his expertise in pioneering new areas of cybersecurity, which will be instrumental in advancing Cranium's position as a market leader as he helps Cranium create and build a new category of AI security and trust.

Equipping Cranium with a powerful catalyst to fuel its growth and bolster its dedication to industry-leading solutions, Eschelbeck is renowned in the industry for his operational and strategic insight. As a trusted advisor and board member, he has provided invaluable advice and direction to numerous early-stage startup companies. His contribution to the field has earned him the distinction of being named one of Infoworld's 25 Most Influential CTOs.

Eschelbeck currently serves as the Chief Security Officer (CSO) of Kodiak Robotics, Alliance Member for CyberFuture, Board Member of Acalvio Technologies and Onapsis, Venture Advisor and Investor at Silicon Valley CISO Investments, and Digital and Technology Advisor for Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024 at the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

Previously, Eschelbeck was the CSO of Aurora, a member of the Supervisory Board at Deutsche Bank, and Vice President of Security & Privacy Engineering (CISO) for Google. Before that, he held the role of CTO and SVP for over ten years across Sophos, Webroot, and Qualys. Before that, he began his career at McAfee and Network Associates.

"Cranium is poised to continue its expansion and reinforce its position at the forefront of innovating new approaches to AI regulation and implementing security monitoring, creating tremendous value for its customers," said Eschelbeck. "The growth opportunities are exciting, and I'm eager to bring my expertise and guidance to this dynamic team and join them on this journey to bridge the gap between data science and cybersecurity."

Eschelbeck is a prolific author, best known for his "Laws of Vulnerabilities." He is also one of the Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) inventors, holding numerous patents in managed network security. His contributions to security and information technology have paved the way for many technological advancements, and his commitment to creating safer digital environments is unswerving.

About Cranium

Cranium is the leading AI security and trust software firm helping organizations ensure that their AI systems are secure, compliant and trustworthy. Through its Cranium Enterprise software platform, organizations can map, monitor, and manage their AI/ML environments against adversarial threats without interrupting how teams train, test and deploy their AI models. Incubated and funded in stealth inside of KPMG Studio, Cranium helps cybersecurity and data science teams understand everywhere that AI is impacting their systems, data or services. Secure your AI at cranium.ai .

