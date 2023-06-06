Peanuts Pack a Punch Against Memory Loss

ALBANY, Ga., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In the United States, Alzheimer's disease affects more than six million Americans and more than 11 million provide unpaid care for people with Alzheimer's or other dementias. There's now growing evidence that peanuts can help address this disease by supporting brain health. The Peanut Institute is sharing insight and research on why this mighty legume can deliver a difference.

In 2021, University of Barcelona researchers studied a group of college students ages 18 to 33 for six months. They found those who had a daily serving of peanuts or peanut butter experienced improved memory function and decreases in anxiety, depression and stress. (PRNewswire)

Essentially, it boils down to the nutritional makeup of peanuts.

"Since food is something that we add to our bodies every day, it can truly be medicine," says Dr. Samara Sterling, a nutrition scientist and research director for The Peanut Institute. "We're finding that eating a small amount of peanuts or peanut butter regularly can play an important part in the fight against Alzheimer's and dementia."

First, peanuts have high levels of niacin and are a good source of vitamin E – two nutrients that have long been known to protect against Alzheimer's disease and age-related cognitive decline. One study found that niacin intake from foods was associated with a slower annual rate of cognitive decline and a 70% lower risk of Alzheimer's.1

Second, peanuts contain resveratrol, a bioactive that is believed to be beneficial in fighting against Alzheimer's and other nerve degenerating diseases. Lab tests in 2018 found resveratrol had the ability to reverse cognitive defects, as well as restore cognitive function in mice with neurological disorders.2

Third, peanuts pack p-coumaric acid. A 2014 animal study found that p-coumaric acid helped reduce stress and anxiety. Researchers noted that the antioxidant could have similar stress-reducing effects as some of the leading anti-anxiety medications.3

In 2021, University of Barcelona researchers studied a group of college students ages 18 to 33 for six months. They found those who had a daily serving of peanuts or peanut butter experienced improved memory function and decreases in anxiety, depression and stress.4

"Results from the study suggested that the improvement in memory function and stress response after consuming peanuts or peanut butter is related to the mental health effects of bioactive compounds found in peanuts, including resveratrol and p-coumaric acid," explains Sterling.

For older adults, a new study published in June 2023 showed that those age 55 to 75 years who consumed peanuts or tree nuts at least three times per week had more favorable changes in cognitive performance than those who ate nuts less than once per week. The authors concluded that regular nut consumption can help mitigate cognitive decline over a two-year period in at-risk older adults. 5

Finally, in addition to niacin, vitamin E, p-coumaric acid and resveratrol, peanuts and peanut butter have a unique combination of healthy fats, vitamins, minerals, fiber and protein that deliver both mind and body benefits.

"Peanuts are really quite amazing because just a small serving can have an impact. They're an energy dense food and studies conducted in the United States and around the world have found that eating peanuts regularly helps prevent disease, improves life expectancy and delivers positive effects throughout the body," adds Sterling.

Based in Albany, Ga., The Peanut Institute is a non-profit organization supporting nutrition research and developing educational programs to encourage healthful lifestyles that include peanuts and peanut products. The Peanut Institute pursues its mission through research programs, educational initiatives and the promotion of healthful lifestyles to consumers of all ages. As an independent forum, The Peanut Institute is uniquely positioned to work with all segments of the food industry, the research community, academia, consumer organizations and governmental institutions.

