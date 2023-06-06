Sony Electronics Announces Official Partnership with SQUARE ENIX® on Highly Anticipated Gaming Series, FINAL FANTASY® XVI

SAN DIEGO, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Electronics Inc. today revealed its partnership with SQUARE ENIX® on the latest standalone title in the esteemed FINAL FANTASY game franchise, FINAL FANTASY® XVI , available exclusively on PlayStation®5 (PS5™).1

The beloved fantasy role-playing game franchise has grown significantly since the inaugural game released in 1987, and the highly anticipated launch of FINAL FANTASY XVI, developed as the first full action RPG in the series, solidifies Sony Electronics as the official gaming TV for this release. With Sony BRAVIA XR TV's 4K HDR display performance, you'll witness vibrant colors and deep contrast bringing the realm of Valisthea and characters to life.

In addition to the BRAVIA XR TV, for the highest quality gaming experience, Sony's INZONE™ M9 gaming monitors offer key features like 4K resolution and Full Array local dimming2, offering crystal clear details and light optimization to spot rivals and uncover objects with more clarity.3

Sony BRAVIA XR TVs are made for the ultimate gaming experience with PS5™. Equipped with the intelligent Cognitive Processor XR™ , these TVs offer unmatched picture and sound that brings you right into the action of the game, as well as specific gaming settings via the new Game Menu and more updated features including:

Auto HDR Tone Mapping : Instantly optimize HDR settings during your PS5 initial setup. 4

Auto Genre Picture Mode: Automatically switches into Game Mode when gaming to minimize lag and maximize responsiveness, and switches back to Standard Mode when watching movies to optimize picture quality. 3

Cognitive Processor XR with XR Clear Image 5 : Analyzes and recreates content through a human lens, ensuring gamers are hearing and seeing the world of FFXVI as if they are truly there.

Game Menu:

HDMI 2.1: Allows users to achieve high-performance gaming with features like 4K /120, VRR and ALLM.7

FINAL FANTASY XVI has a release date of June 22, 2023, and is available for pre-order here .

About Sony Electronics Inc.

Sony Electronics is a subsidiary of Sony Corporation of America and an affiliate of Sony Group Corporation, one of the most comprehensive entertainment companies in the world, with a portfolio that encompasses electronics, music, motion pictures, mobile, gaming, robotics and financial services. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Sony Electronics is a leader in electronics for the consumer and professional markets. Operations include research and development, engineering, sales, marketing, distribution and customer service. Sony Electronics creates products that innovate and inspire generations, such as the award-winning Alpha Interchangeable Lens Cameras and revolutionary high-resolution audio products. Sony is also a leading manufacturer of end-to-end solutions from 4K professional broadcast and A/V equipment to industry leading 4K and 8K Ultra HD TVs. Visit http://www.sony.com/news for more information.

About FINAL FANTASY

For over 35 years, the FINAL FANTASY series has delighted generations of gamers and millions of players worldwide through beloved role-playing adventures that are built upon the benchmarks of spectacular visuals, highly imaginative worlds, rich stories, memorable characters, and technical and gameplay innovation leading the industry and earning the highest accolades from around the world. Each mainline game in the series is a completely new experience, and an ideal entry-point to the series. Titles of the series have sold over 173 million units worldwide.

About Square Enix, Ltd.

Square Enix Ltd. develops, publishes, distributes, and licenses SQUARE ENIX® and TAITO® branded entertainment content in Europe and other PAL territories as part of the Square Enix group of companies. The Square Enix group of companies boasts a valuable portfolio of intellectual property including FINAL FANTASY®, which has sold over 173 million units worldwide; DRAGON QUEST®, which has sold over 85 million units worldwide; and the legendary SPACE INVADERS®. Square Enix Ltd. is a London-based, wholly owned subsidiary of Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd.

More information on Square Enix Ltd. can be found at https://square-enix-games.com

© 2023 SQUARE ENIX CO., LTD. All Rights Reserved. FINAL FANTASY, SQUARE ENIX and their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd.

Not available on other platforms until at least December 31 , 2023. 4K : 3,840 x 2,160 pixels. PC software is available on Windows computers only. To activate Auto HDR Tone Mapping, must enable feature when pairing TV and PS5 for the first time; or will need to disconnect TV and PS5, perform factory reset on PS5 and enable the feature during initial setup. Auto Genre Picture Mode works when Auto Picture Mode on the TV is set to ON. Both features are supported only when PS5 and TV are directly connected. Applicable models: All BRAVIA XR models, X85K, X80K. Except for X93L. XR Clear Image feature will be available on select models via firmware update in Spring 2023. Firmware update for Screen Size feature will be available by 2023. Game title supporting VRR and/or 4K /120fps required. VRR results may vary depending on the game you're playing. If enabling VRR results in any unexpected visual effects, you can turn it off at any time.

