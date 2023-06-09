2023 VARSITY BRANDS SCHOOL SPIRIT AWARDS HONOR SCHOOLS, SCHOOL ORGANIZATIONS AND INDIVIDUALS PROMOTING OUTSTANDING SCHOOL SPIRIT AND COMMUNITY PRIDE

Vista Murrieta High School Named America's Most Spirited High School

FARMERS BRANCH, Texas, June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Varsity Brands, the market leader in sport, spirit and achievement, announced that its signature school pride event, the Varsity Brands School Spirit Awards, presented by BSN SPORTS, Varsity Spirit and Herff Jones, has named the winners for the 2023 program on June 8th, 2023, at the virtual awards show. The Varsity Brands School Spirit Awards honors the standouts of America's high schools by recognizing exemplary schools, organizations and individuals that go above and beyond to build school pride, student engagement and community spirit.

Varsity Brands School Spirit Awards (PRNewsfoto/Varsity Brands) (PRNewswire)

Varsity Brands released a study revealing the powerful link between school spirit, involvement, achievement, and self-confidence. It was found that students with higher levels of spirit perform better academically, are more involved, and feel happier and more connected to their schools and communities. Inspired by these findings, the Varsity Brands School Spirit Awards were created.

"Varsity Brands is thrilled to honor the 2023 Varsity Brands School Spirit Award winners and recognize the unsung heroes that are absolutely essential to reinforcing the strong correlation between school spirit, involvement, and achievement," said Adam Blumenfeld, CEO of Varsity Brands. "The demonstration of leadership, innovation and commitment displayed by this group of winners is inspirational and evident of the positive impact it can have on schools and student performance. We are honored to celebrate the motivated, engaged, and passionate individuals who ensure that school spirit remains a priority in schools and communities."

A total of $70,000 was awarded across 15 categories, including a $25,000 Grand Prize for America's Most Spirited High School. America's Most Spirited High School was determined by an online voting process at varsitybrands.com. Vista Murrieta High School from Murrieta, CA was the school that received the most votes for their 90-second school spirit video and will receive $25,000 in awards from Varsity Brands.

2022 Varsity Brands School Spirit Award Winners

America's Most Spirited High School

Vista Murrieta High School | Murrieta, CA

Athlete

Kyle Hicks – Howard High School | Macon, GA

Athletic Director

Scott Helms – Hartford Union High School | Hartford, WI

Coach

Mike Goebel – Mater Dei High School | Evansville, IN

Game Day Experience

Independence High School | Thompson's Station, TN

Graduation

Salem Hills High School | Salem, UT

Mascot

Kaela Young – Bishop Gorman Catholic School | Tyler, TX

Performing Arts

O'Fallon Township High School | O'Fallon, IL

Principal

Michael Howard – Lake Howell High School | Winter Park, FL

Spirit of St. Jude

Los Alamitos High School | Los Alamitos, CA

Staff Member

Alicia Peterson – Arapahoe High School | Centennial, CO

Student

Noah Harris – Brownsboro High School | Chandler, TX

Superintendent

Keri Hampton – Brownsboro ISD | Chandler, TX

Teacher

David Lusk – Ada High School | Ada, OH

Yearbook

Vista Ridge High School | Colorado Springs, CO

To learn more about Varsity Brands, watch the full awards show and view category descriptions, please visit varsitybrands.com.

About Varsity Brands

With a mission to inspire achievement and create memorable experiences for young people, Varsity Brands elevates the student experience, promotes participation and celebrates achievement through three unique but interrelated businesses: BSN SPORTS, a Varsity Sport Brand; Varsity Spirit; and Herff Jones, A Varsity Achievement Brand. Together, these entities promote personal, school and community pride through their customizable products and programs to elementary and middle schools, high schools, and colleges and universities, as well as church organizations, professional and collegiate sports teams and corporations. Through its dedicated employees and independent representatives, Varsity Brands reaches its individual and institutional customers each year through competitions, camps and sales.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Emily Albert

Varsity Spirit

ealbert@varsity.com



View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE VARSITY BRANDS, LLC