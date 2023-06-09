This Father's Day, The Burro Buddy hits Walmart Shelves

ALEXANDRIA, Va., June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After appearing on ABC's Shark Tank in 2020, The Burro Buddy has hit the shelves of the nation's largest retailers and received top spots in Father's Day gift guides across the nation. Most recently named a top Father's Day gift by Best Products , The Burro Buddy is an organizational tray that sits on top of your standard sized wheelbarrows, holding all your tools in one organized spot. Its concept is simple; make less trips running back and forth to pick up tools while keeping everything at waist level, so no more bending down every time you need a tool. It's a lightweight five pounds so it's convenient and easy to use. Made by a dad, Bob Thorsen, Bob pitched his product to his five kids after growing tired of carrying his wife Sudie's tools around the yard. Nearly 8 years later he would pitch alongside his daughter to the cast of Shark Tank turning down two deals, and today The Burro Buddy is on the shelves of Walmart for Father's Day.

